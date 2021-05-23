 Two new Running Backs you should watch video and see two quality backs. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Two new Running Backs you should watch video and see two quality backs.

I dont have much hope for Doaks, but Scarlett is interesting. He's got great athletic ability and looks like most of his issues were off the filed stuff.
 
Scarlett has already been in the league two years and has failed to make any kind of a dent (4 total carries). He's kind of slow footed as his 3 cone and shuttle times were awful. Add in lousy hands and some serious character concerns and I think you have the longest of long shots. If he has a path to the team, it has to be in beating Malcolm Brown out of a spot for short yardage back, but unless his hands have improved... I have my doubts. I'd assess his chances at less than 1%, and think he'll be the first RB cut.
 
