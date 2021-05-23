Two new Running Backs you should watch video and see two quality backs.

Scarlett has already been in the league two years and has failed to make any kind of a dent (4 total carries). He's kind of slow footed as his 3 cone and shuttle times were awful. Add in lousy hands and some serious character concerns and I think you have the longest of long shots. If he has a path to the team, it has to be in beating Malcolm Brown out of a spot for short yardage back, but unless his hands have improved... I have my doubts. I'd assess his chances at less than 1%, and think he'll be the first RB cut.