Two Old Dolfans +One and YouTube!

Two Old Dolfans Two Old Dolfans started as a podcast in 2018. It is hosted by Alex Saenz and Scott Quiggle. The central topic is the Miami Dolphins NFL team/franchise. Both ...

We've added another host to our podcast crew. A counter to our "oldness". The Podcast is changing branding slightly - to Two Old Dolfans +One. (We consider 2 1/2 Old Dolfans)... Jando (pronounced Hondo) joins us henceforth. In addition, we've launched a YouTube channel and as a first offering, published a version of our Virtual Draft Party edited for humor. Check it out! Even the credits are funny (a matter of opinion).