Two Old Dolfans Podcast returns with "We're Not Getting Any Younger"

Much has transpired with Alex, Scott, and most importantly, the Miami Dolphins, in the four months since the two last spoke into the microphone. Coaching changes, trades, free agency activity, and draft speculation are skimmed with wit, sarcasm, and the knowledge of the ancients. The Draft is coming in the next few weeks (not soon enough for most of us!). Both hosts are locked in on the Dolphins first pick, and have a strong philosophy on the approach to the following three or four. They resist the “prisoner of the moment” so often seen in social media. To make a point, they revisit who would be on the team if old Dolfan group had been GM’s last year, and how this year’s approach would be very different if that were the case. Big fantasy IF, but our picks were better than Grier’s. So, Grier, Marvin Allen, Adam Engroff, Anthony Hunt, Matt Winston, Ron Brockington, Reggie McKenzie, and we assume, Brian Flores, have a lot of pressure on them to get it right THIS YEAR. Let’s win now, with a core of young talent that will last. It is time. After all, like the title of this episode says, we’re not getting any younger.
Available at Dolphinstalk.com soon as well as all the major podcast providers.
