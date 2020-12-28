 Two Quarterback System | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Two Quarterback System

If we are going to stick with this gameplan of playing with multiple Quarterbacks (including Bowden at wildcat at times) then why not do it in the most effective fashion?

I don't have the numbers in front of me right now, but I know that statistically Tua is much more effective in the red zone than Fitz and Fitz is much more effective than Tua at moving the ball between the 20s.

Why not start Fitz and play him for the most part between the 20s and then stick Tua in there in short yardage and red zone situations where he can be most effective in the RPO? This idea is not all that dissimilar to what Urban Meyer did with Florida in 2006-2007 with Chris Leak and Tebow and it won them a National Title. I get that this is different and it's the NFL but the NFL game is becoming more and more like college every year.

Obviously this idea is also a temporary band aid for the remainder of this season where next year we go to Tua full time.

I just don't like the idea of having Tua on a short leash looking over his shoulder every time he makes an error. It seems like that can ruin any young QB's confidence, even for someone as mentally tough as Tua.

Bottomline is that RIGHT NOW Fitz gives us the best chance to win, but Tua gives us the better shot to convert TDs in the red zone and first downs in short yardage situations. I'd roll with a two QB system for the rest of this season and then reset next year with Tua. Thinking outside the box takes you places sometimes.
 
It’s time to go into win now mode. Whatever it takes! Tua doesn’t give us the best chance to win but inside the 5 he appears better. The playbook needs to be opened up too.
 
Tua is having a very good year for a rookie, and a 22 year old rookie who was injured 1 year ago. We all expected Tua NOT TO PLAY this year, and look, he is playing and has a QBR and Quaterback rating better than the number 1 QB selected in the draft, Burrow. Herbert is having a better year, yes, but playing with a team that is going nowhere, with better players on offense to help him. Is like an NBA game, is not the same to score 25 points if you are playing for the Celtics or playing for the Hornets.
You want Tua to be able to "help" your team win, by NOT MAKING MISTAKES, instead of a guy like Goff, who makes way too many turnovers.
Tua is what this team needs RIGHT NOW, and he is going to get better. This was the year for him to sit, and instead, he is starting, and winning, 10 TD's and only 2 INTS.

And, if we need our CLOSER, then we have Fitzmagic.
 
vega51 said:
Tua is having a very good year for a rookie, and a 22 year old rookie who was injured 1 year ago. We all expected Tua NOT TO PLAY this year, and look, he is playing and has a QBR and Quaterback rating better than the number 1 QB selected in the draft, Burrow. Herbert is having a better year, yes, but playing with a team that is going nowhere, with better players on offense to help him. Is like an NBA game, is not the same to score 25 points if you are playing for the Celtics or playing for the Hornets.
You want Tua to be able to "help" your team win, by NOT MAKING MISTAKES, instead of a guy like Goff, who makes way too many turnovers.
Tua is what this team needs RIGHT NOW, and he is going to get better. This was the year for him to sit, and instead, he is starting, and winning, 10 TD's and only 2 INTS.

And, if we need our CLOSER, then we have Fitzmagic.
Delusional, was Tua what we needed in Denver or vs the Raiders? The team has been propping Tua up and winning. Our defense and special teams has been winning not Tua. If he plays the entire Buffalo game and they have their starters on the field we are definitely going to lose.
 
