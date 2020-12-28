Two Quarterback System

If we are going to stick with this gameplan of playing with multiple Quarterbacks (including Bowden at wildcat at times) then why not do it in the most effective fashion?



I don't have the numbers in front of me right now, but I know that statistically Tua is much more effective in the red zone than Fitz and Fitz is much more effective than Tua at moving the ball between the 20s.



Why not start Fitz and play him for the most part between the 20s and then stick Tua in there in short yardage and red zone situations where he can be most effective in the RPO? This idea is not all that dissimilar to what Urban Meyer did with Florida in 2006-2007 with Chris Leak and Tebow and it won them a National Title. I get that this is different and it's the NFL but the NFL game is becoming more and more like college every year.



Obviously this idea is also a temporary band aid for the remainder of this season where next year we go to Tua full time.



I just don't like the idea of having Tua on a short leash looking over his shoulder every time he makes an error. It seems like that can ruin any young QB's confidence, even for someone as mentally tough as Tua.



Bottomline is that RIGHT NOW Fitz gives us the best chance to win, but Tua gives us the better shot to convert TDs in the red zone and first downs in short yardage situations. I'd roll with a two QB system for the rest of this season and then reset next year with Tua. Thinking outside the box takes you places sometimes.