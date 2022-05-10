 Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle put on a show in a Miami basketball league | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle put on a show in a Miami basketball league

AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,569
Reaction score
12,583
I know athletes are going to ball, but I would prefer these guys lived their lives like this off the football field.

22FB3631-5774-4F7D-ACE3-4CC8F7E41654.jpeg
 
Average Joe

Average Joe

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
860
Reaction score
1,217
Age
50
Location
Bellair Bluffs
Flag football now basketball I don’t know. Hope no one gets hurt. Must be nice to just play sports all day every day your whole life! Football, Flag football, basketball, Golf! Seems like Tyreek just loving his new life. Having yacht parties and everything.
 
Last edited:
Ren

Ren

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2006
Messages
2,994
Reaction score
5,562
AdamD13 said:
I know athletes are going to ball, but I would prefer these guys lived their lives like this off the football field.

View attachment 107694
Click to expand...

I disagree. They are great athletes because they can do so many things great that most football players can't. Playing other sports is a way to keep those diverse skills honed in ways that you won't get by just sticking to the football field.

There's just as great a chance for them to get hurt in the gym as there is in a friendly basketball game. Both the gym and other sports prepare them for on the field. Why are we going to bubble wrap them for one and not the other?

When I was in college, I played fall soccer. Not because I loved soccer, but because it gave me a fitness and speed advantage when basketball season came around. These guys are doing the same thing. They are keeping their cardio training up, getting lots of hand/eye practices, and plenty of agility training. Stuff they can't get in the gym.

Let athletes be athletes, because that's what makes them great. Sure there's a chance of them getting hurt, but it's no more than doing some of the other training. Heck, QB's get hurt walking in their driveway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom