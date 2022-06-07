 Tyreek Hill continues to counter sports media narrative on Tua... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill continues to counter sports media narrative on Tua...

1972forever

Florio has his minions who love to spread his misinformation. Ignore the minions and Florio has nothing.

I’ll take Tua and Hill over the moron any day of the week.
 
Blake the great

man the regular season cant get here soon enough. Im so tired of the Tua narratives. We will find out soon enough. And we thought the Tannehill topic was sensitive when he was here, that was mostly amongst Fins fans though, not so much the media.
 
Mr Fan

Articles mean little, the season (including TC/PRE) is put up or shut up time for Tua and his believers.
 
1972forever

Blake the great said:
man the regular season cant get here soon enough. Im so tired of the Tua narratives. We will find out soon enough. And we thought the Tannehill topic was sensitive when he was here, that was mostly amongst Fins fans though, not so much the media.
Tua stated last week that it is his nature to be guarded and he is obviously a hard person to get to know if he isn’t your friend or a teammate.

I wonder if so many members of the media seem to be against Tua simply because he isn’t approachable like many other QB’s in the NFL seem to be. Because when you look at his win-loss record and the fact he was the top rated red zone passer in the league last year. All the negative comments really don’t make any sense.

Especially when he was forced to play with no running game and the worst OL in the entire league. I tend to believe some members of the media have an agenda when it comes to Tua and they aren’t happy unless they can continually question his ability. While at the same time there are many worse starting QB’s in the league who seem to get a pass by these same media morons.
 
