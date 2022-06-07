Tyreek Hill continues to counter sports media narrative on Tua...

Penthos
Am I on speaker phone?
So glad that Hill has no problem standing up for his QB during his media appearances. Can't wait to see these two back it up on the field...
Tua stated last week that it is his nature to be guarded and he is obviously a hard person to get to know if he isn’t your friend or a teammate.man the regular season cant get here soon enough. Im so tired of the Tua narratives. We will find out soon enough. And we thought the Tannehill topic was sensitive when he was here, that was mostly amongst Fins fans though, not so much the media.