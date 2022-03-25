Tyreek Hill sits down with Travis Wingfield

Man, I’ve got goosebumps and I can’t stop smiling. I was already excited heading into year 1 of the McDaniel era and then the aggressive move to get Tyreke Hill hits us all like a ton of bricks.



This is the EXACT type of move an NFL team has to make if they want to be legit contenders. In a 24 hour period, Terron Armstead agrees to become a Dolphin and then Miami turns the NFL world on its head and acquires arguably the most explosive play maker in the entire league.



There’s still more work to be done because these moves certainly do not guarantee a Lombardi trophy, but I can damn well promise you this much: You don’t get a Lombardi trophy without making moves EXACTLY like this.