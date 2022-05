Mach2 said: Hmmm. IDK if he could compete with Bolt in his prime (who could?), but if he trained to be a sprinter, worked on the blocks, etc, he would likely be world class track speed. Click to expand...

Well, considering that Tyreek Hill ran the 100M in 10.19 and 200M in 20.14 while in high school, I don’t believe it’s far-fetched to conclude that — had he trained full time as an adult — he could have competed well.Beating Bolt is a different story.That said, it’s pretty conceivable that Hill could have trained and developed to run sub-10.00 and sub.20.00 which certainly puts him in an elite field and in Bolt’s neighborhood.