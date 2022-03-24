 Tyreek Hill was awesome in 2017... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek Hill was awesome in 2017...

Mike McDaniel

...with Alex Smith at QB.


Just posting this for folks who think Hill can't be as good without a Mahomes type "backyard football" QB. Hill is a great improvisor, but he's also a great route runner and can make defenders miss anywhere at any time.

Also check out a couple of those designed runs...
 
can't remember anybody telling me Alex Smith had this amazing cannon for an arm that made everybody forget Jamarcus Russell.
 
