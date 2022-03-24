Tyreek Hill's First PC in Miami.

Miami 13 said: Watched it and just kept laughing. Dude is a character. Click to expand...

This wasn't from the press conference, but him talking on the plane heading to miami. But he was happy seeing all of the players, but one he was excited most to see was little penguin himself, Jaylen Waddle. I wasn't surprised and had a feeling, if there was one player for miami that tyreek would most be excited to see. It would be the one WR that closest resembles his speed and skills and that's Waddle. Waddle isn't dynamic like Hill tho no WR is, but Waddle seems to be as close there is of a wr that has many hill like traits. Gonna be fun see these guys speed burning through defenses