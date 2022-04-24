Tyreek or Deebo/Kadarius

madridfinfan
- Apr 26, 2007
- 415
- 178
Just for fun. Now that Deebo and Kadarius seem to be available, in retrospect, what combo would you have preferred? The Deebo/Kadarius combo probably would have cost, salary wise, and draft pick compensation, about the same I would have imagined, perhaps even less picks would have been involved than we gave up for Tyreek.
If all 3 were on the table a month ago, which way are you going?
