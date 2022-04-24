 Tyreek or Deebo/Kadarius | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek or Deebo/Kadarius

Just for fun. Now that Deebo and Kadarius seem to be available, in retrospect, what combo would you have preferred? The Deebo/Kadarius combo probably would have cost, salary wise, and draft pick compensation, about the same I would have imagined, perhaps even less picks would have been involved than we gave up for Tyreek.

If all 3 were on the table a month ago, which way are you going?
 
From a pure talent and impact stance, Hill without a doubt. You can make cases for Samuel, Toney or even Laviska Shenault in Jacksonville. In terms of lower cost and age (Shenault and Toney) or familarity with scheme (Samuel). Don't underestimate the value of the impact trading for Hill has as far as sending a message to Tua, the rest of the team and the entire league.
 
