Tyreek/Waddle "Speed" Vs...

I wanted this to be a fun spin-off based on so much of what we've been hearing about Tyreek & Waddles Speed Vs. Others in the league.
Are they on paper the "fastest" duo in the league?
Let's take a look
Tyreek Hill:
Jaylen Waddle:
So going by what Jermiah said based on GPS J.Waddle who was timed running 4.37 in HIGH SCHOOL ran atleast a 4.26s in college:
So average 40 dash time between Hill+ Waddle 4.29+4.26/2 = 4.27s
Commentary:
First this is for fun so keep that in mind. I'll be honest with you all. I don't think J.Waddle is 4.26s or under fast I honestly don't! It's not to say he isn't fast, but i see more of a 4.35 type of guy.
Secondly, I think T.Hill is faster than 4.29. I'd honestly say i think he's closer to that 4.26s type speed moreso than J.Waddle is..
If anyone's really interested in this thread..Let's comment and start adding duo's around the league and compare and see if Tyreeks fastest duo in the league holds up.
Next Gen Fastest 2021 Ball Carriers
Next Gen Stats 2020
NGS | NFL Next Gen Stats
NFL’s Next Gen Stats captures real time location data, speed and acceleration for every player, every play on every inch of the field. Discover Next Gen Stats News, Charts, and Statistics.
nextgenstats.nfl.com
Next Gen Fastest 2021 Ball Carriers
|RK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|SPEED (MPH)
|WK
|PLAY TYPE
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|22.13
|15
|67 YD RUSH TD
|2
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|WR
|22.09
|11
|75 YD RECEPTION TD
|3
|Patrick Surtain
|DEN
|CB
|22.07
|12
|70 YD INT TD
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|22.05
|9
|78 YD RUSH TD
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|21.83
|8
|1 YD RUSH *
|6
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|21.8
|6
|76 YD RUSH TD
|7
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|21.8
|12
|57 YD RECEPTION
|8
|Henry Ruggs
|LV
|WR
|21.78
|4
|51 YD RECEPTION
|9
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|21.76
|4
|42 YD PT RTN
|10
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|21.74
|17
|72 YD RECP TD
|11
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|21.74
|5
|22 YD PUNT RET
|12
|Trenton Cannon
|SF
|RB
|21.7
|3
|68 YD KICKOFF RET
|13
|Tavierre Thomas
|HOU
|CB
|21.68
|16
|48 YD INT TD
|14
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|21.62
|2
|91 YD RECEPTION
|15
|Jamal Agnew
|JAX
|WR
|21.62
|10
|66 YD RUSH TD
|16
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|RB
|21.52
|1
|70 YD RUSH TD
|17
|Anthony Brown
|DAL
|CB
|21.52
|5
|45 YD INT TD
|18
|Henry Ruggs
|LV
|WR
|21.42
|2
|61 YD RECEPTION TD
|19
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|21.42
|11
|33 YD RUSH
Next Gen Stats 2020
|RK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|SPEED (MPH)
|WK
|PLAY TYPE
|1
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|23.09
|2
|80 YD RUSH TD
|2
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|22.73
|1
|76 YD RECEPTION TD
|3
|Kenyan Drake
|ARI
|RB
|22.11
|6
|69 YD RUSH TD
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|22.05
|17
|29 YD RUSH
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|21.91
|14
|44 YD RECEPTION TD
