Tyreek/Waddle "Speed" Vs...

While the Pro Bowl wideout didn't participate in the 2016 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he ran the 40-yard dash at West Alabama's Pro Day and recorded a blazing 4.29

Jaylen Waddle does not have an official 40 time. The 2020 combine was cancelled due to covid-19 and Waddle decided not to run the forty-yard dash at Alabama’s Pro Day due to an injured ankle.

However, Daniel Jeremiah commented " Waddle had the fastest GPS of any receiver in the country ,” Jeremiah said. “Your eyes aren’t deceiving you when you watch him. He’s freaky fast!"

Fastest official reciever 40 yard dash times: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn: 4.27s Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue:4.32s Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU: 4.34s Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi: 4.35s



Note recorded holder is still John Ross,WR with a 4.22s

I wanted this to be a fun spin-off based on so much of what we've been hearing about Tyreek & Waddles Speed Vs. Others in the league.Are they on paper the "fastest" duo in the league?Let's take a lookSo going by what Jermiah said based on GPS J.Waddle who was timed running 4.37 in HIGH SCHOOL ran atleast a 4.26s in college:So average 40 dash time between Hill+ Waddle 4.29+4.26/2 =First this is for fun so keep that in mind. I'll be honest with you all. I don't think J.Waddle is 4.26s or under fast I honestly don't! It's not to say he isn't fast, but i see more of a 4.35 type of guy.Secondly, I think T.Hill is faster than 4.29. I'd honestly say i think he's closer to that 4.26s type speed moreso than J.Waddle is..If anyone's really interested in this thread..Let's comment and start adding duo's around the league and compare and see if Tyreeks fastest duo in the league holds up.