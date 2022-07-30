 Tyreek/Waddle "Speed" Vs... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tyreek/Waddle "Speed" Vs...

I wanted this to be a fun spin-off based on so much of what we've been hearing about Tyreek & Waddles Speed Vs. Others in the league.


Are they on paper the "fastest" duo in the league?

Let's take a look


Tyreek Hill:
  • While the Pro Bowl wideout didn't participate in the 2016 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he ran the 40-yard dash at West Alabama's Pro Day and recorded a blazing 4.29

Jaylen Waddle:
  • Jaylen Waddle does not have an official 40 time. The 2020 combine was cancelled due to covid-19 and Waddle decided not to run the forty-yard dash at Alabama’s Pro Day due to an injured ankle.
  • However, Daniel Jeremiah commented "Waddle had the fastest GPS of any receiver in the country,” Jeremiah said. “Your eyes aren’t deceiving you when you watch him. He’s freaky fast!"
  • Fastest official reciever 40 yard dash times:
    • Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn: 4.27s
    • Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue:4.32s
    • Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU: 4.34s
    • Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi: 4.35s

So going by what Jermiah said based on GPS J.Waddle who was timed running 4.37 in HIGH SCHOOL ran atleast a 4.26s in college:


So average 40 dash time between Hill+ Waddle 4.29+4.26/2 = 4.27s


Commentary:
First this is for fun so keep that in mind. I'll be honest with you all. I don't think J.Waddle is 4.26s or under fast I honestly don't! It's not to say he isn't fast, but i see more of a 4.35 type of guy.
Secondly, I think T.Hill is faster than 4.29. I'd honestly say i think he's closer to that 4.26s type speed moreso than J.Waddle is..

If anyone's really interested in this thread..Let's comment and start adding duo's around the league and compare and see if Tyreeks fastest duo in the league holds up.

NGS | NFL Next Gen Stats

NFL’s Next Gen Stats captures real time location data, speed and acceleration for every player, every play on every inch of the field. Discover Next Gen Stats News, Charts, and Statistics.
nextgenstats.nfl.com nextgenstats.nfl.com

Next Gen Fastest 2021 Ball Carriers

RKPLAYERTEAMPOSSPEED (MPH)WKPLAY TYPE
1Jonathan TaylorINDRB22.131567 YD RUSH TD
2Marquez Valdes-ScantlingGBWR22.091175 YD RECEPTION TD
3Patrick SurtainDENCB22.071270 YD INT TD
4Jonathan TaylorINDRB22.05978 YD RUSH TD
5Jonathan TaylorINDRB21.8381 YD RUSH *
6Derrick HenryTENRB21.8676 YD RUSH TD
7Jaylen WaddleMIAWR21.81257 YD RECEPTION
8Henry RuggsLVWR21.78451 YD RECEPTION
9Devin DuvernayBALWR21.76442 YD PT RTN
10Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR21.741772 YD RECP TD
11Jalen ReagorPHIWR21.74522 YD PUNT RET
12Trenton CannonSFRB21.7368 YD KICKOFF RET
13Tavierre ThomasHOUCB21.681648 YD INT TD
14Quez WatkinsPHIWR21.62291 YD RECEPTION
15Jamal AgnewJAXWR21.621066 YD RUSH TD
16Melvin GordonDENRB21.52170 YD RUSH TD
17Anthony BrownDALCB21.52545 YD INT TD
18Henry RuggsLVWR21.42261 YD RECEPTION TD
19Tyreek HillKCWR21.421133 YD RUSH

Next Gen Stats 2020

RKPLAYERTEAMPOSSPEED (MPH)WKPLAY TYPE
1Raheem MostertSFRB23.09280 YD RUSH TD
2Raheem MostertSFRB22.73176 YD RECEPTION TD
3Kenyan DrakeARIRB22.11669 YD RUSH TD
4Jonathan TaylorINDRB22.051729 YD RUSH
5Tyreek HillKCWR21.911444 YD RECEPTION TD
 
Hill made a relevant point in his post practice interview. 4.3 40 speed doesn't always translate to 4.3 football speed (paraphrasing). JW is 4.3 on the field as well as 40 stopwatch. I tend to agree.
 
Mach2 said:
Hill made a relevant point in his post practice interview. 4.3 40 speed doesn't always translate to 4.3 football speed (paraphrasing). JW is 4.3 on the field as well as 40 stopwatch. I tend to agree.
Absolutely agree with you. But how do you measure that? We don't have access to those type of GPS numbers. All we have is the official 40 yard dash times and the on-field eye ball test.
 
ANUFan said:
Absolutely agree with you. But how do you measure that? We don't have access to those type of GPS numbers. All we have is the official 40 yard dash times and the on-field eye ball test.
don't they always have posts with "this guy hit ___ mph during a game," this guy went over ___ mph more times than anyone else" nowadays?
 
TheRevoltingBlob said:
Also u need talent w that speed. You could put together a duo of John Ross and Anthony Schwartz and maybe they would be faster. Who cares?

What makes this tandem special is that they are elite talent combined w elite speed on the field.
football players first, then blazing fast.

that's what you need.

not the ghost of Renaldo Nehemiah.
 
TheRevoltingBlob said:
Also u need talent w that speed. You could put together a duo of John Ross and Anthony Schwartz and maybe they would be faster. Who cares?

What makes this tandem special is that they are elite talent combined w elite speed on the field.
A great example of this is Tyreek Hill and his previous KC teammate Mecole Hardman (4.33 official). Personally, I think J.Waddle is closer to Hardman 40 yard dash numbers.

But, J.Waddle is a much much better reciever than Hardman.
 
Mach2 said:
Hill made a relevant point in his post practice interview. 4.3 40 speed doesn't always translate to 4.3 football speed (paraphrasing). JW is 4.3 on the field as well as 40 stopwatch. I tend to agree.
that's the key point i keep harping on with Edmonds. the dude seems faster when he's in pads on the field than any 40 times he has ever run.
 
circumstances said:
don't they always have posts with "this guy hit ___ mph during a game," this guy went over ___ mph more times than anyone else" nowadays?
Yeah! But that stuff gets lost. Most guys only seem to use enough jet to beat whatever defender and then start coast to the EZ. So they don't normally sustain or really push their top end speed. So it becomes hard to say what that really is.
 
ANUFan said:
Yeah! But that stuff gets lost. Most guys only seem to use enough jet to beat whatever defender and then start coast to the EZ. So they don't normally sustain or really push their top end speed. So it becomes hard to say what that really is.
when they hit crazy high numbers when they're hauling butt, the data must be useful for something!

i think Mostert was clocked at the highest MPH during a run one season.
 
ANUFan said:
Absolutely agree with you. But how do you measure that? We don't have access to those type of GPS numbers. All we have is the official 40 yard dash times and the on-field eye ball test.
Here are the tops for last season. Not sure GPS even gives a complete contextual picture anyway, but they are available (at least for when a player is carrying the ball). Hill and Waddle both made the list. The ultimate test is whether other players can keep up....lol.

