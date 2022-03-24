Tyreek's Deal

Here are the actual details regarding the Tyreek Hill deal. I still can't believe we got this guy. It's still sinking in. I can't wait to see Duper and Clayton 2.0!!!



1. Signing bonus: $25.5 million.



2. 2022 base salary: $1.035 million, fully guaranteed.



3. 2023 offseason roster bonus: $10 million, fully guaranteed.



4. 2023 base salary: $16 million, fully guaranteed.



5. 2024 base salary: $19.665 million, fully guaranteed by March 2023.



6. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $1 million.



7. 2025 base salary: $21.835 million.



8. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $1 million.



9. 2026 base salary: $43.9 million.



10. 2022-26 workout bonuses: $100,000 per year.



11. 2022-26 Pro Bowl incentive: $250,000 per year.



The deal pays out $52.535 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $19.665 million fully guaranteed by March 2023.



Described by some as a four-year, $120 million extension, the inflated compensation package of $45 million for the final year of the deal helps get the contract to a new-money average of $30 million. Remove that season (it undoubtedly will be removed), and it’s a three-year, $75 million extension. That equates to a new-money average of $25 million.



In all, it’s a five-year, $140.435 million deal but, as a practical matter, a four-year, $95.435 million contract. The first three years are essentially guaranteed; the only way to avoid paying him $72.2 million through 2024 would be to cut him after one season, at a total expenditure of $52.535 million.