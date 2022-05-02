UDFA - Video Highlights

Charlie Rivers
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 5,760
- Reaction score
- 1,491
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Miami
Kellen Drescher (OT, Arizona State)
Blaine Andries (OG, Minnesota)
Tommy Heatherly (P, FIU)
Zaquandre White (RB, S. Carolina)
Kader Kohou (CB, A&M - Commerce)
Braylon Sanders (WR, Ole Miss)
Elijah Hamilton (CB, Louisiana Tech)
DeAndre Johnson (EDGE, UM)
Tanner Conner (WR, Idaho St)
Ben Stille (DL, Nebraska)
Owen Carney Jr (EDGE, Illinois)
Blaine Andries (OG, Minnesota)
Tommy Heatherly (P, FIU)
Zaquandre White (RB, S. Carolina)
Kader Kohou (CB, A&M - Commerce)
Braylon Sanders (WR, Ole Miss)
Elijah Hamilton (CB, Louisiana Tech)
DeAndre Johnson (EDGE, UM)
Tanner Conner (WR, Idaho St)
Ben Stille (DL, Nebraska)
Owen Carney Jr (EDGE, Illinois)