 UDFA - Video Highlights | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

UDFA - Video Highlights

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,760
Reaction score
1,491
Age
55
Location
Miami
Kellen Drescher (OT, Arizona State)



Blaine Andries (OG, Minnesota)



Tommy Heatherly (P, FIU)



Zaquandre White (RB, S. Carolina)



Kader Kohou (CB, A&M - Commerce)



Braylon Sanders (WR, Ole Miss)



Elijah Hamilton (CB, Louisiana Tech)



DeAndre Johnson (EDGE, UM)



Tanner Conner (WR, Idaho St)



Ben Stille (DL, Nebraska)



Owen Carney Jr (EDGE, Illinois)

 
TheRevoltingBlob

TheRevoltingBlob

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 11, 2020
Messages
1,286
Reaction score
3,565
Age
37
Location
Florida
You forgot McKinley



A little surprised Diesch, McKinley, and White weren’t drafted. Makes us picking a 25 yr old QB that much more silly. But we got ‘em, so I’m happy w this group.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,658
Reaction score
21,703
Age
69
Location
Miami
Thanks for posting but the problem will a players highlight film is it makes every player appear to be the best player in college.
The scouts for all the NFL teams obviously also looked at the plays in which these players didn’t play like an All American player and that’s why no team drafted them.

That said, good luck to all these players in their attempt to reach their dreams if being an NFL player.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom