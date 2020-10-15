Ugh 4 O'clock Dolphins Games

Miami has the Jets this week @4pm, Cardinals @4:25pm, Chargers @ 4pm, Broncos @4pm and mostly likely the Raiders game will be a late game too.

I understand the West Road games being late but why are the home games vs the Jets and Chargers late games?

Don't really care for late games because I hate waiting til mid evening to watch Dolphins football. Especially if the 1pm games are abysmal like it was last week. I took a nap and woke up with miami having 1st and goal vs SF early in the 1st qtr lol But I don't think I've ever recall Miami having 6 4pm games in a season.

Anyone actually prefer late games?
 
I prefer the normal 1pm kickoff, but 4:05pm is fine. I don't dislike it.

I'm watching football from 1pm to midnight every Sunday anyway.
 
I usually watch the 1pm games, skip the 4pm games and come back for Sunday night football. Just something about only 2-3 games on during 4pm with them all being boring for some reason.
 
Its a great way to get a feel for other teams across the league and how Miami stacks up. IMO, Miami isn’t nearly as bad as some make them out to be. I don’t know what’s going to happen with the rest of the season. But if Tua is the real deal and we can get a few key pieces next season...this will be a team to watch for serious playoff contention.
 
With the 4pm games you can just start at 4pm!
 
1602797722535.png

Late game coverage for this week. Most of the country will be watching DEN/NE or CLE/PIT

MIA/NYJ in yellow btw
 
I just watch the Redzone channel so I will get to see plenty of the Dolphins game this weekend because there is only two afternoon games. I like that time slot because I'm on the west coast and get the game at 1:05.
 
Is the red zone channel still free for you? For some reason I don’t have it anymore and it says I have to pay for it now
 
I prefer the 4PM myself, gives me a chance to watch some other teams at 1pm
 
