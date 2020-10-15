Ugh 4 O'clock Dolphins Games

Miami has the Jets this week @4pm, Cardinals @4:25pm, Chargers @ 4pm, Broncos @4pm and mostly likely the Raiders game will be a late game too.



I understand the West Road games being late but why are the home games vs the Jets and Chargers late games?



Don't really care for late games because I hate waiting til mid evening to watch Dolphins football. Especially if the 1pm games are abysmal like it was last week. I took a nap and woke up with miami having 1st and goal vs SF early in the 1st qtr lol But I don't think I've ever recall Miami having 6 4pm games in a season.



Anyone actually prefer late games?