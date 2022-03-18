Anvil35
Leave Users Titles Alone!!
Does Collins make it out of Cincy?? Will be an interesting stop tomorrow evening to watch heads explode if he signs with Bengals!!! I think the third word in the opening paragraph is the important one...(looked around mods - didnt find this anywhere else)
La’el Collins‘ first post-Cowboys visit will be in Cincinnati. The Bengals will host the veteran right tackle, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com (on Twitter). Collins is flying to Ohio tonight, with the visit set for Friday, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe (Twitter links).
As expected, the Bengals have been active in attempting to repair their beleaguered offensive line this week. They have signed interior blockers Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. Collins checks in with a slightly higher profile than both and would certainly be an upgrade for the defending AFC champions at right tackle.
