Uncomfortable predictions

Every mock draft I saw this morning has the Falcons selecting Pitts. While that pick obviously doesn’t help their many needs on defense, it makes perfect sense if he turns out to be the best player in the draft as many predict he will be.



So with Pitts likely off the board when the Dolphins pick at 6. I think they will select Chase if the Bengals draft Sewell or they will draft Waddle or Sewell if the Bengals end up drafting Chase.



If the Dolphins actually have Pitts as the player they most covet as has been reported. They will likely be regretting moving down in the draft and losing out on the opportunity to draft him at 3.