Uncomfortable predictions

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

I'd like to do the draft this way . . . NO interest in what FH brothers and sisters want in the draft. For this exercise I want predictions on what people think the FO will do. Yes, I realize sometimes people can want a player so bad it clouds their thinking and, yes, I understand specifics may be difficult because teams draft before Miami.

With that as preface, I'm predicting WR with #6, even with a trade down. #18? That's obviously tougher. I'm going LB/Edge unless a wanted player drops unexpectedly or with a trade up. Wildcard? RB
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Pitts or Chase at 6. Bateman, Toney or Moore at 18. This changes if Parsons falls to 18.
 
B

boringfin

Sewell at 6 and then they try to throw us a bone and take best available receiver at 18. i guess Bateman or Toney
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

They will draft D. Smith and Najee Harris if he is there at 18. I am willing to put money or bragging rights on the line.

I already bet @Gatorboy999120 that I will leave the site if they draft Pitts, and he will leave the site if they draft D. Smith. Are we still on?

I personally want them to draft Sewell.
 
M

Mnchstrcityblues79

My only fear is if Grier & Co get addicted to accumulating draft picks forgetting those picks have no value if you don't actually draft with them. Trading out of 18 may make some sense if there isn't value there or if their guy is gone or can be had later, but trading out of 6 takes you out of the game-changing realm of prospects.
 
1

1972forever

Every mock draft I saw this morning has the Falcons selecting Pitts. While that pick obviously doesn’t help their many needs on defense, it makes perfect sense if he turns out to be the best player in the draft as many predict he will be.

So with Pitts likely off the board when the Dolphins pick at 6. I think they will select Chase if the Bengals draft Sewell or they will draft Waddle or Sewell if the Bengals end up drafting Chase.

If the Dolphins actually have Pitts as the player they most covet as has been reported. They will likely be regretting moving down in the draft and losing out on the opportunity to draft him at 3.
 
Ray R

Ray R

BennySwella said:
They will draft D. Smith and Najee Harris if he is there at 18. I am willing to put money or bragging rights on the line.

I already bet @Gatorboy999120 that I will leave the site if they draft Pitts, and he will leave the site if they draft D. Smith. Are we still on?

I personally want them to draft Sewell.
I'll be sorry to see you leave - no joke.
 
Crump

Crump

With Pitts on board at 6.....trade back with Dallas to 10 while all of us cuss and throw ****
draft Smith at 10
at 18, get cute again and trade back into the 20s and draft Meinerz
trade up to 29 and draft Najee
 
