Uncomfortable predictions

I'd like to do the draft this way . . . NO interest in what FH brothers and sisters want in the draft. For this exercise I want predictions on what people think the FO will do. Yes, I realize sometimes people can want a player so bad it clouds their thinking and, yes, I understand specifics may be difficult because teams draft before Miami.
With that as preface, I'm predicting WR with #6, even with a trade down. #18? That's obviously tougher. I'm going LB/Edge unless a wanted player drops unexpectedly or with a trade up. Wildcard? RB
