 Understand The Resources The Phins would be putting Into Investigating EVERYTHING About DW | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Understand The Resources The Phins would be putting Into Investigating EVERYTHING About DW

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,186
Reaction score
34,241
Location
Land of Loco!
Yes, there is a fresh rumor about DW to MIA. Yes, it's from one of the more credible sources in NFL media from the lead writer for the Texans in the Houston media. So, that makes it as believable as things get in terms of yet to happen NFL rumors. Deals come together and fall apart all of the time. So who knows what will actually happen.

The point of this thread is to discuss the investigation that will of course be completed before a DW deal. Steven Ross is one of the wealthiest owners in the NFL (5th richest). The Miami Dolphins overall value as of this year is 3.2 BILLION dollars. That is more than the GDP the UN has for 34 countries. Regardless of how you may feel his ownership has been of the Dolphins, he didn't make this kind of money and grow the value of the Dolphins by making poor kneejerk decisions. IF they go after DW they will have spent quite a bit of money to look into every single allegation. They will know what his middle school girlfriend's locker combination was and his favorite blend of nursing formula from when he was a baby.

Use your brain people. I'm not saying it will happen or if I want it to or not. But the point is, Ross is not going to sign off on it happening if there is even the vaguest chance of him not being able to play for us. Also, if you're too fickle of a fan that even the concept of unproven allegations are making you uncomfortable...bye. In the US you're innocent until being proven guilty and that does not pertain to civil suits.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,186
Reaction score
34,241
Location
Land of Loco!
Kev7 said:
Agreed, any forum warrior that thinks they know more than our FO on this Watson situation is being naive. We’ve done our homework here.
Click to expand...
I agree. Literally, there are billions at stake here and an aging owner who doesn't want to look like a fool. They are going to have run down every lead there possibly could be. I would not be surprised if we do the deal that we spent millions of dollars investigating everything DW. We know him better than he even knows himself at this point.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,991
Reaction score
2,709
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
Fin-Loco said:
I agree. Literally, there are billions at stake here and an aging owner who doesn't want to look like a fool. They are going to have run down every lead there possibly could be. I would not be surprised if we do the deal that we spent millions of dollars investigating everything DW. We know him better than he even knows himself at this point.
Click to expand...
I think you’re actually describing exactly why Ross might want Watson.

He already looks like a fool. We are arguably the most dysfunctional franchise in the entire league, with the least amount of hope. It’s a raging dumpster fire in Miami.

I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s willing to try anything to get out of this hole
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,186
Reaction score
34,241
Location
Land of Loco!
Jimi said:
I think you’re actually describing exactly why Ross might want Watson.

He already looks like a fool. We are arguably the most dysfunctional franchise in the entire league, with the least amount of hope. It’s a raging dumpster fire in Miami.

I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s willing to try anything to get out of this hole
Click to expand...
stripes lighten GIF
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,382
Reaction score
2,297
Fin-Loco said:
Yes, there is a fresh rumor about DW to MIA. Yes, it's from one of the more credible sources in NFL media from the lead writer for the Texans in the Houston media. So, that makes it as believable as things get in terms of yet to happen NFL rumors. Deals come together and fall apart all of the time. So who knows what will actually happen.

The point of this thread is to discuss the investigation that will of course be completed before a DW deal. Steven Ross is one of the wealthiest owners in the NFL (5th richest). The Miami Dolphins overall value as of this year is 3.2 BILLION dollars. That is more than the GDP the UN has for 34 countries. Regardless of how you may feel his ownership has been of the Dolphins, he didn't make this kind of money and grow the value of the Dolphins by making poor kneejerk decisions. IF they go after DW they will have spent quite a bit of money to look into every single allegation. They will know what his middle school girlfriend's locker combination was and his favorite blend of nursing formula from when he was a baby.

Use your brain people. I'm not saying it will happen or if I want it to or not. But the point is, Ross is not going to sign off on it happening if there is even the vaguest chance of him not being able to play for us. Also, if you're too fickle of a fan that even the concept of unproven allegations are making you uncomfortable...bye. In the US you're innocent until being proven guilty and that does not pertain to civil suits.
Click to expand...

I agree. And Im actually pretty confident Watson will be fine, the NFL isn't going to suspend him indefinitely, they would be called a racist for doing that to a minority QB. Not only that but imagine the awesome NFL headliners and media attention a QB of Watson's caliber actually being traded to another team! That never happens in the NFL! It's going to be a franchise changing type trade for two teams and probably one of the biggest trades in NFL history. The NFL will not miss out on that opportunity. NFL is all about making the money and a huge Watson trade would certainly make them money. NFL has way more to lose by suspending Watson indefinitely.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,991
Reaction score
2,709
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
Fin-Loco said:
Lol. It just sounded panicky. Sorry. The gif selection has become second nature.
Click to expand...
Ha no worries, yah I just don’t think the dysfunction is arguable. And I do think Ross may be getting panicky
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,186
Reaction score
34,241
Location
Land of Loco!
Blake the great said:
I agree. And Im actually pretty confident Watson will be fine, the NFL isn't going to suspend him indefinitely, they would be called a racist for doing that to a minority QB. Not only that but imagine the awesome NFL headliners and media attention a QB of Watson's caliber actually being traded to another team! That never happens in the NFL! It's going to be a franchise changing type trade for two teams and probably one of the biggest trades in NFL history. The NFL will not miss out on that opportunity. NFL is all about making the money and a huge Watson trade would certainly make them money. NFL has way more to lose by suspending Watson indefinitely.
Click to expand...
frankie shaw agree GIF by Showtime
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,186
Reaction score
34,241
Location
Land of Loco!
EasyRider said:
Just pointing out…….STOP LITTERING THE FORUM!!!!!!!

There, I feel better, and better about myself
Click to expand...
Or you could stop littering people's threads with your negative hot take posts. How about that? Why don't you go eat your misery omelette elsewhere? You never have anything positive to add and just post to be a grumpy contrarian. Site would be better without you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom