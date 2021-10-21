Understand The Resources The Phins would be putting Into Investigating EVERYTHING About DW

Yes, there is a fresh rumor about DW to MIA. Yes, it's from one of the more credible sources in NFL media from the lead writer for the Texans in the Houston media. So, that makes it as believable as things get in terms of yet to happen NFL rumors. Deals come together and fall apart all of the time. So who knows what will actually happen.



The point of this thread is to discuss the investigation that will of course be completed before a DW deal. Steven Ross is one of the wealthiest owners in the NFL (5th richest). The Miami Dolphins overall value as of this year is 3.2 BILLION dollars. That is more than the GDP the UN has for 34 countries. Regardless of how you may feel his ownership has been of the Dolphins, he didn't make this kind of money and grow the value of the Dolphins by making poor kneejerk decisions. IF they go after DW they will have spent quite a bit of money to look into every single allegation. They will know what his middle school girlfriend's locker combination was and his favorite blend of nursing formula from when he was a baby.



Use your brain people. I'm not saying it will happen or if I want it to or not. But the point is, Ross is not going to sign off on it happening if there is even the vaguest chance of him not being able to play for us. Also, if you're too fickle of a fan that even the concept of unproven allegations are making you uncomfortable...bye. In the US you're innocent until being proven guilty and that does not pertain to civil suits.