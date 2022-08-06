Understanding the Dolphins Cover 0

A read blitz is a pressure scheme in which a defender or multiple defenders read a key — commonly which way the center turns — to decide to blitz or drop into coverage. The idea is to blitz away from the side the center turns to and drop toward the side that the center turns to. A key blitz is when a defender has to key an offensive player. If that player releases on a route, the defender would cover him. If that player stays in to block, the defender blitzes. A read blitz refers to the overall pressure scheme, while a key blitz refers to a single player’s assignment.On this play, the linebacker and defensive tackle to the left or the linebacker and defensive tackle to the right were reading the center to decide which side would rush or drop.After the snap, the center turned to the left, so the defensive tackle and linebacker to that side dropped to take away potential hot routes, while the defensive tackle and linebacker to the right rushed.