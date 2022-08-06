Understanding the Dolphins Cover 0

AdamD13
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2009
- Messages
- 7,740
- Reaction score
- 13,361
Posted this in the 347 last year and didn't get much traction. Thought some people on the main might find it interesting. It is the best article I have come across in understanding the Cover 0 as Miami uses read blitzes and key blitzes to determine who drops back and who rushes.
For most of the season, Lamar Jackson has looked unstoppable. He’s taken another step as a passer and the Ravens passing game has been one of the most explosive in the NFL. If defenses loaded the box to play the run, Jackson would beat them with his arm. If they sat back in coverage, he had the ability to beat them with the option or on scrambles. Defensive coordinators had to pick their poison.
On Thursday Night Football, the Dolphins had a stunning defensive performance against the high-flying Ravens. The Dolphins played their signature aggressive blitzing style but turned up the heat higher than usual. According to CBS’ Josh Cohen, the Dolphins showed Cover 0 blitz looks on 40 snaps. This made life hard on the Ravens because it was difficult to run the ball with all those players near the line of scrimmage and they couldn’t block up the Dolphins’ pressures long enough to get downfield consistently.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer isn’t just blitzing as many players as he could and hoping that the rush gets home before the coverage breaks down. The Dolphins use read blitzes and key blitzes to properly allocate their resources.
The Dolphins used read blitzes and key blitzes to confound the Ravens
A read blitz refers to the overall pressure scheme, while a key blitz refers to a single player's assignment. Miami used both vs. Baltimore.
theathletic.com
For most of the season, Lamar Jackson has looked unstoppable. He’s taken another step as a passer and the Ravens passing game has been one of the most explosive in the NFL. If defenses loaded the box to play the run, Jackson would beat them with his arm. If they sat back in coverage, he had the ability to beat them with the option or on scrambles. Defensive coordinators had to pick their poison.
On Thursday Night Football, the Dolphins had a stunning defensive performance against the high-flying Ravens. The Dolphins played their signature aggressive blitzing style but turned up the heat higher than usual. According to CBS’ Josh Cohen, the Dolphins showed Cover 0 blitz looks on 40 snaps. This made life hard on the Ravens because it was difficult to run the ball with all those players near the line of scrimmage and they couldn’t block up the Dolphins’ pressures long enough to get downfield consistently.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer isn’t just blitzing as many players as he could and hoping that the rush gets home before the coverage breaks down. The Dolphins use read blitzes and key blitzes to properly allocate their resources.