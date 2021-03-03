 Understanding Value of LB's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Understanding Value of LB's

OK, so I have a question:
Lots of talk about Linebackers not being a premium position.
With that said- where is the "value" then for drafting a LB? Does it depend on the LB himself, where you value say, Micah Parsons vs KJ Britt?
Is there a point at which you say, No way I am taking a LB that high.
Let's say the grades on Micah Parsons say he is a potential hall of fame LB, based on grades, ability, work ethic, all that. If he is a hall of fame potential player, would you still take him at 3? Or is that still too high?
I am really trying to understand the whole concept of "value", which on a superficial level I do, but there are nuances to it that I am trying to understand better.
For example, would you pass on any LB in round one, hall of fame potential or not, if the drop off is not so great? For example, if I have two sixth rounds picks, would I just be as smart to take Errol Thompson and KJ Britt late and call it a day?
After seeing Tampa Bay's defense in the Super Bowl, it really made me re-think the whole view of LB's, their value, and where I would draft one.
Would love to hear others' thoughts.
 
I wouldn't sleep on Owusu and Zaven Collins. Collins is a huge LB with speed and Owusu is that hybrid guy who just seems to create havoc wherever he is on the field. If there was a top 3 LB sitting there at 18, I'd take one.
 
