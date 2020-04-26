Fin Fan in Cali
Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2020 NFL Draft
Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.
www.nfl.com
Miami Dolphins
WR Kirk Merritt
WR Matt Cole
WR Preston Williams
TE Bryce Sterk
OL Donnell Stanley
OL Nick Kaltmayer
DT Benito Jones
DL Ray Lima
DE Tyshun Render
CB Nik Needham
Not sure why they put Nik on this list as it must have been by accident.