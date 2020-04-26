Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2020 NFL Draft

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
40,588
Reaction score
19,912
Age
56
Location
So Cal
www.nfl.com

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2020 NFL Draft

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com


Miami Dolphins


WR Kirk Merritt
WR Matt Cole
WR Preston Williams
TE Bryce Sterk
OL Donnell Stanley
OL Nick Kaltmayer
DT Benito Jones
DL Ray Lima
DE Tyshun Render
CB Nik Needham

Not sure why they put Nik on this list as it must have been by accident.
 
13marino13

13marino13

Happy 20th Finheaven!
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
22,305
Reaction score
63,024
Location
State Hospital in Pa
Fin Fan in Cali said:
www.nfl.com

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2020 NFL Draft

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com


Miami Dolphins


WR Kirk Merritt
WR Matt Cole
WR Preston Williams
TE Bryce Sterk
OL Donnell Stanley
OL Nick Kaltmayer
DT Benito Jones
DL Ray Lima
DE Tyshun Render
CB Nik Needham

Not sure why they put Nik on this list as it must have been by accident.
Click to expand...
Yeah, they also have Preston Williams on there... :shrug:
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
672
Reaction score
345
Age
45
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
Would be nice to add Nick Coe. Thought he would be drafted and reports are we spent a lot of time with Auburn. Brice Huff would be another nice target.
 
N

NYPhinzFan

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
1,633
Reaction score
35
Location
New York City
Looks like they updated it:

Miami Dolphins

WR Kirk Merritt
WR Matt Cole
TE Bryce Sterk
OL Donnell Stanley
OL Nick Kaltmayer
DT Benito Jones
DL Ray Lima
DE Tyshun Render
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
40,588
Reaction score
19,912
Age
56
Location
So Cal
NYPhinzFan said:
Looks like they updated it:

Miami Dolphins

WR Kirk Merritt
WR Matt Cole
TE Bryce Sterk
OL Donnell Stanley
OL Nick Kaltmayer
DT Benito Jones
DL Ray Lima
DE Tyshun Render
Click to expand...
Thanks brother. The proof reader must have been at lunch.
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
26,729
Reaction score
6,720
Location
FL
Go get moss if he’s out there
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
672
Reaction score
345
Age
45
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
Benito Jones is a nice UDFA signing. We always seem to find one to pull for in TC and beyond and Bryce Sterk is a DE not a TE me thinks... ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom