Unpopular Takes for the Coming Season

Since signing up, I have spent many hours lurking on the forums and have recently started to post more as a result of finding the board to be almost a mini community of mostly like-minded people. I have really enjoyed reading some of the takes available, and being able to learn from far more knowledgable posters than I on matters surrounding the Dolphins. One thing I have noticed recently though is the outright crazy claims being made by some, and it seems to be getting worse by the day.



The perfect example being that “we’re letting the Pats back in because we can’t stop them spending X million in free agency”. I have no idea whether there has been an outbreak at a local crazy house, or if the off-season is just driving regularly sane people crazy, bu it got me thinking.



What are some of your perhaps unpopular opinions? These can be positive or (most likely) negative. This is a judgement free zone...



For me, I think Gaskin still has a big role to play for us in the coming season. Does us potentially drafting a RB early make this more difficult? Yes, definitely. Is he an elite RB? No, definitely not. But I have seen enough from him to believe that he can still be a decent option for us this year in both rushing and the passing game, especially with our injury history.