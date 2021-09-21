 Until the fanbase demands Steven Ross sells the team nothing will ever change | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Until the fanbase demands Steven Ross sells the team nothing will ever change

Victor Meldrew

Victor Meldrew

Rookie
Joined
Nov 29, 2018
Messages
50
Reaction score
38
Age
47
Location
Miami
I was disgusted by the Bills defeat and I have been disgusted for too long watching the Dolphins. Steven Ross has been the owner for 12 years and in that time, we haven't won a single playoff game let alone come anywhere near to a Super Bowl. Ross was the man responsible for Tannenbaum and Ross is responsible for Grier. Ross and Garfinkel seem more interested in patting themselves on the back over having tennis and formula one at the stadium than fielding a truly competitive team. If only the NFL had a rule whereby an owner would be mandated to sell the team unless said team achieved at least one playoff win in say seven years of ownership.

ROSS OUT
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,598
Reaction score
1,498
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
It really feels like all the fans should boycott the team until Ross sells...
But, a look around the league in recent years shows a Lot of bad owners.
 
Archaeopteryx

Archaeopteryx

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
262
Reaction score
103
Location
Boston
BenchFiedler said:
Why is Ross a bad owner?
Click to expand...
I don't think Ross is a bad owner in the sense that he doesn't care or doesn't want to win. It seems to more of an issue of constant half measures, indecision and an apparent lack of any valuable football acumen, though that last one is obviously just speculation on my part.
 
Archaeopteryx

Archaeopteryx

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
262
Reaction score
103
Location
Boston
I won’t go into too much detail here for obvious reasons, but my dad has had several law/business/and Alumni (University of Michigan) as well as NYU interactions with Stephen Ross over the years, and he always says, “can’t stand the guy”. That all means nothing of course, I just thought it was kind of funny.
 
Victor Meldrew

Victor Meldrew

Rookie
Joined
Nov 29, 2018
Messages
50
Reaction score
38
Age
47
Location
Miami
Archaeopteryx said:
I don't think Ross is a bad owner in the sense that he doesn't care or doesn't want to win. It seems to more of an issue of constant half measures, indecision and an apparent lack of any valuable football acumen, though that last one is obviously just speculation on my part.
Click to expand...
Again, I would say the apparent smugness and mutual backslapping between him and Garfinkel about having tennis and formula one at the stadium is reason enough to want him to sell. If you asked any Dolphins fan would they rather see a competitive football team or a bad one but there would be tennis and formula one at the Stadium how many would choose the latter option? Its been 12 years under his ownership and we are now a storied franchise that is now an utter irrelevance.
 
Victor Meldrew

Victor Meldrew

Rookie
Joined
Nov 29, 2018
Messages
50
Reaction score
38
Age
47
Location
Miami
Archaeopteryx said:
I won’t go into too much detail here for obvious reasons, but my dad has had several law/business/and Alumni interactions with Stephen Ross, and he always says, “can’t stand the guy”. That all means nothing of course, I just thought it was kind of funny.
Click to expand...
I would love to know more. I've never met him but I can't stand him. I can't stand how he has continually failed to fully clean house when it was required. I can't stand why they wanted tennis and formula one at the stadium as opposed to putting every ounce in effort into fielding a team that could come close to a Super Bowl. I can't stand how he is utterly silent when it comes to communicating with the fanbase.
 
Archaeopteryx

Archaeopteryx

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
262
Reaction score
103
Location
Boston
Victor Meldrew said:
I would love to know more. I've never met him but I can't stand him. I can't stand how he has continually failed to fully clean house when it was required. I can't stand why they wanted tennis and formula one at the stadium as opposed to putting every ounce in effort into fielding a team that could come close to a Super Bowl. I can't stand how he is utterly silent when it comes to communicating with the fanbase.
Click to expand...

My dad is a Dolphin fan, but his dislike is personality based. Though one time he called me and said, “I was just at a lunch with Stephen Ross, I wanted to ask him to sell the team, but that would have been bad form”

This would have been in relation to NYU dealings, nothing Florida based
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,566
Reaction score
1,822
Location
Narnia
Ross has apparently spent over 2 Billion $s on the Dolphins. Can't knock him for that.
What I will say though. If those stories about him getting involved in the Tua pick are true then he's part of the problem. Owners should have zero input in player decisions especially the draft. Just hope it's not true.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
12,002
Reaction score
24,875
If you just stick to the facts -- there are ZERO counter points to dispute the Ross years have been a long series of continuing blunders and poor performance. Doesn't matter WHY, bad football karma or just clown shoes -- his legacy of ownership in Miami, when it comes to the Miami Dolphins, and the product on the field --- is (putting it nicely) crap! Spending a lot of billionaire money is not the same as competency. For the most part -- it's been rather torturous to be a fan of the team with him at the top.
 
Victor Meldrew

Victor Meldrew

Rookie
Joined
Nov 29, 2018
Messages
50
Reaction score
38
Age
47
Location
Miami
Archaeopteryx said:
My dad is a Dolphin fan, but his dislike is personality based. Though one time he called me and said, “I was just at a lunch with Stephen Ross, I wanted to ask him to sell the team, but that would have been bad form”

This would have been in relation to NYU dealings, nothing Florida based.
Click to expand...

FanMarino said:
Ross has apparently spent over 2 Billion $s on the Dolphins. Can't knock him for that.
What I will say though. If those stories about him getting involved in the Tua pick are true then he's part of the problem. Owners should have zero input in player decisions especially the draft. Just hope it's not true.
Click to expand...
When you have what is reported to be 9 billion then spending 2 billion is an irrelevance. The one and only thing that is relevant is competing for a Super Bowl and if in 12 years your team hasn't even won a single playoff game then you have utterly failed as an owner.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom