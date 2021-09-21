Until the fanbase demands Steven Ross sells the team nothing will ever change

I was disgusted by the Bills defeat and I have been disgusted for too long watching the Dolphins. Steven Ross has been the owner for 12 years and in that time, we haven't won a single playoff game let alone come anywhere near to a Super Bowl. Ross was the man responsible for Tannenbaum and Ross is responsible for Grier. Ross and Garfinkel seem more interested in patting themselves on the back over having tennis and formula one at the stadium than fielding a truly competitive team. If only the NFL had a rule whereby an owner would be mandated to sell the team unless said team achieved at least one playoff win in say seven years of ownership.



ROSS OUT