Upcoming draft: Understanding Value

With the draft coming up, and nothing really to discuss other than whether or not to take Tua at 5, trade up for Tua, or pass on Tua, I thought we could delve into a topic I find interesting.

There are some extremely knowledgeable posters here who can explain this, and I would love to hear the different takes.

So, here goes:

When it comes to the NFL draft in its current format, how do you define VALUE?

What are the highest value positions at what points in the draft, what players and positions are the best value for us in round 1 considering where are picks currently are?

I always used to view value as getting a player at the right draft slot, or getting him later than projected.

But now that is not the case.

I would love to hear people's takes on value, and how value will serve us.