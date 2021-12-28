Upcoming Match up: Miami vs Tennessee takeaways

This will be an interesting match up because we are coming to the game as underdogs. The AFC south unlike our division has two really bad teams, and looking at the

record of the Colts, or the Titans can sometimes be a bit misleading if you don't follow either team. I will be highlighting mostly defensive stats because this will be

a defensive game IMO.



Trends for Tennesse



1. Titans are a low scoring team base on some of the recent games. They are not averaging many points even against

weaker defenses.

2. They rank among the worst teams at stopping the passing game. Expect us to be more active in the passing game.

3. They are among the best teams at stopping the run. Not that we need to abandon the run, but expect our running game

production to be similar as the Saints.

4. Titans are among the best teams in sacks. Expect Tua to be throwing under a lot of pressure.

5. Titans are among the best teams in preventing scores in the Red Zone, so were the Saints but

we still beat them.



Trends for Miami



1. The Dolphins are playing their best defense this season, but they are giving too many 4th downs. The Dolphins

rank top worst in defending 4th down conversions.

2. The Dolphins defense played very good in 3rd down against the Saints, but the Saints were playing with a Rookie QB.

With that said, the Dolphins rank top 10 worst in allowing 3rd down conversions.

3. The dolphins rank among the best teams in points scoring. It would not surprise me if we capitalize on a big defensive play

against Tennessee if we come and play our best football.





Offensive Trends for both teams



1. Tennessee is among the worst teams at scoring passing td's. Believe it or not the Dolphins actually rank 18th in passing TD's,

and Tennessee Ranks top 5 worst.

2. Tennessee ranks among the worst teams in sacks allowed, 45 sacks allowed which would be food for such as sack heavy team that Miami is.





Summary: The game might play in a very similar scenario as the Saints game. Expect Tennessee to have issues scoring, and expect us to have

trouble running the ball against Tennessee. I predict we might attempt to exploit the Titans defense through the air more than we did with the Saints.

Don't listen to the analysts experts claiming we are underdog because the stats alone don't explain

how we can even be underdogs.