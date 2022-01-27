Update: Dolphins Final 3

As a Dallas fan I want Miami to take Moore

As a Miami fan I want Miami to go with Daboll or McD.



I really soured hard on Moore due to the 2nd half noshows by the Dallas offense.

One thing if he tried a few tricks up his sleeve to get some momemtum but nope. It was bang your head against the wall till the wall gives way instead of climbing over it gameplan.



Add in his inability to establish a running game he isn't a great OC. I'm resigned to the fact Jerry is senile and thinks he found the next Garrett or something.