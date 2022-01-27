 Update: Dolphins Final 3 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Update: Dolphins Final 3

artdnj

artdnj

What experienced head coach will come to our a **** show if it is true that Ross in Grier want to keep most of the defensive staff on. No established Coach would go for that
 
ONole1

ONole1

This is only expected as a feeling by the media. Miami hasn't said anything other than second interviews next week. Cameron Wolfe just said on the Big O Show that Grier is in Mobile already.

If they want to keep the defensive staff intact, then these three make sense.

Moore has the least amount of experience, so helping him build a staff makes sense. McDaniel and Daboll have been around enough to build a staff.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

AgentXof12 said:
This is not the final 3. The Tweet says "among the names expected to receive second interviews."

Reading comprehension is important.
You really do like to **** in peoples Frosted Flakes, don’t you.

They’re the only 3 getting 2nd interviews. Clearly they’re the final 3.

Context clues are important
 
AgentXof12

AgentXof12

FinPhan54 said:
You really do like to **** in peoples Frosted Flakes, don’t you.

They’re the only 3 getting 2nd interviews. Clearly they’re the final 3.

Context clues are important
Except it literally doesn't say that anywhere!

If I am wrong, I will delete my post and banish myself. 😆

EDIT: I understand why you are arrive at the conclusion, it's just that you are making an assumption that they won't hold a 2nd interview with anyone else or that there aren't any other interviews that the media didn't catch wind of. For now, these are the three who have setup 2nd interviews.
 
Last edited:
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Blake the great said:
Great, so another rookie head coach, this has worked so well for us.....Lord help us.
A lot depends on who the HC can bring with him. That's the big challenge with a lot of first time coaches. I have no idea who the assistants would be. Definitely a roll of the dice.
 
John813

John813

As a Dallas fan I want Miami to take Moore
As a Miami fan I want Miami to go with Daboll or McD.

I really soured hard on Moore due to the 2nd half noshows by the Dallas offense.
One thing if he tried a few tricks up his sleeve to get some momemtum but nope. It was bang your head against the wall till the wall gives way instead of climbing over it gameplan.

Add in his inability to establish a running game he isn't a great OC. I'm resigned to the fact Jerry is senile and thinks he found the next Garrett or something.
 
