Updated PFF player ratings

Put these up a couple of weeks ago. Here are the updated ratings. Know that people are going to hate the Phillips rating, but important to know that just a couple of weeks ago he was ranked next to last among qualifiers.

QB: Tua 78.8 (13th of 37)
WR: Ford 68.7 (not enough snaps to qualify)
WR: Hollins 57.2 (111 out of 129)
WR: Williams 59.4 (not enough snaps)
WR: Wilson 58.7 (105 out of 129)
WR: Parker 75.6 (29th out of 129)
WR: Waddle 78.7 (16th out of 129)
TE: Gesicki 69.3 (19 out of 76)
TE: Shaheen 61.5 (43 out of 76)
TE: Smythe 58.5 (51 out of 76)
HB: Gaskin 65.6 (41 out of 60)
HB: Ahmed 56.5 (not enough snaps)
HB: Brown 62.6 (not enough snaps)
C: Mancz 61.5 (not enough snaps)
C: Deiter 58.1 (28 out of 39)
C; Reiter 48.4 (38 out of 39)
G: Kindley 59.7 (not enough snaps)
G: Hunt 63.0 (43 out of 80)
G: Jackson 47.8 (75 out of 80)
T: Davis 53.1 (76 out of 83)
T: Eichenberg 48.9 (80 out of 83)
DEFENSE
DL: Sieler 81.3 (8th out of 125)
DL: Davis 40.7 (120 out of 125)
DL: Wilkins 83.1 (6th out of 125)
Edge: Van Ginkel 60.8 (76 out of 111)
Edge: Ogbah 79.9 (15 out of 111)
Edge: Phillips 55.0 (94 out of 111)
LB: Roberts 49.3 (54 out of 84)
LB: Baker 57.2 (34 out of 84)
CB: Coleman 54.9 (97 out of 118)
CB: Byron Jones 61.2 (72 out of 118)
CB: Needman 61.8 (66 out of 118)
CB: Howard 68.1 (34 out of 118)
S: Brandon Jones 61.6 (49 out of 91)
S: Rowe 69.8 (28 out of 91)
S: McCourty 72.1 (23 out of 91)
S: Holland 81.6 (5 out of 91)

K Sanders 58.4 (ranking not listed)
P Palardy 51.3 (31 out of 33)
 
Last edited:
Geiger.k said:
Holland?
Oops....added him in now.

Here are the changes in the rankings in the last two weeks....great to see the general trend is our guys going up the rankings.

Tua: up 6.
Hollins: down 2
Wilson: same
Parker: up 13
Waddle: up 16
Gesecki: down 3
Shaheen: up 2
Smythe: up 10
Gaskin: down 1
Deiter: down 8
Hunt: up 8
Jackson: down 3
Davis: down 4
Eichenberg: down 4

Sieler: up 2
Davis: up 6
Wilkins: same
Van Ginkel: up 14
Ogbah: up 3
Phillips: up 13
Roberts: up 13
Baker: down 2
Coleman: down 3
By. Jones: up 14
Needham: up 2
Howard: up 15
Br. Jones: up 1
Rowe: down 3
McCourty: down 2
Holland: up 2

Average offensive player has moved up 2 spots in the rankings the past two weeks, average defensive player has moved up 5 spots.
 
Holland my be my next jersey purchase...we might have an absolute stud on our hands
 
Simply going by PFF rankings, Wilkins and Holland should be on the pro-bowl team.

Also worth noting: PFF now rates Waddle (16th) higher than Chase (24) and Devonta Smith (26).
 
