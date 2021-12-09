Updated PFF player ratings

Put these up a couple of weeks ago. Here are the updated ratings. Know that people are going to hate the Phillips rating, but important to know that just a couple of weeks ago he was ranked next to last among qualifiers.



QB: Tua 78.8 (13th of 37)

WR: Ford 68.7 (not enough snaps to qualify)

WR: Hollins 57.2 (111 out of 129)

WR: Williams 59.4 (not enough snaps)

WR: Wilson 58.7 (105 out of 129)

WR: Parker 75.6 (29th out of 129)

WR: Waddle 78.7 (16th out of 129)

TE: Gesicki 69.3 (19 out of 76)

TE: Shaheen 61.5 (43 out of 76)

TE: Smythe 58.5 (51 out of 76)

HB: Gaskin 65.6 (41 out of 60)

HB: Ahmed 56.5 (not enough snaps)

HB: Brown 62.6 (not enough snaps)

C: Mancz 61.5 (not enough snaps)

C: Deiter 58.1 (28 out of 39)

C; Reiter 48.4 (38 out of 39)

G: Kindley 59.7 (not enough snaps)

G: Hunt 63.0 (43 out of 80)

G: Jackson 47.8 (75 out of 80)

T: Davis 53.1 (76 out of 83)

T: Eichenberg 48.9 (80 out of 83)

DEFENSE

DL: Sieler 81.3 (8th out of 125)

DL: Davis 40.7 (120 out of 125)

DL: Wilkins 83.1 (6th out of 125)

Edge: Van Ginkel 60.8 (76 out of 111)

Edge: Ogbah 79.9 (15 out of 111)

Edge: Phillips 55.0 (94 out of 111)

LB: Roberts 49.3 (54 out of 84)

LB: Baker 57.2 (34 out of 84)

CB: Coleman 54.9 (97 out of 118)

CB: Byron Jones 61.2 (72 out of 118)

CB: Needman 61.8 (66 out of 118)

CB: Howard 68.1 (34 out of 118)

S: Brandon Jones 61.6 (49 out of 91)

S: Rowe 69.8 (28 out of 91)

S: McCourty 72.1 (23 out of 91)

S: Holland 81.6 (5 out of 91)



K Sanders 58.4 (ranking not listed)

P Palardy 51.3 (31 out of 33)