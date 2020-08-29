(UPDATED - TRADED) Dolphins shopping former starting linebacker Raekwon McMillan

Albert Romano
Because he’s only a run situational LB, in his contract year. I get it, even though I like the guy. Flores wants a do it all kind of LB in his system.hmm, I am not sure i understand moving him
Yeah I get it too, just not a huge fan of the move. I know McMillan is limited, but stopping the run is still valuable.Because he’s only a run situational LB, in his contract year. I get it, even though I like the guy. Flores wants a do it all kind of LB in his system.
I like Raekwon. However, for a highly drafted guy he is an underutilized 2 down run stopping middle linebacker in the Brian Flores Defense. I think he is now in his contract year and the GM and Head Coach have concluded that they are not prepared to offer him a second contract and so with the addition of Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill in free agency, the thinking is that we have his linebacker position covered the new guys joining Jerome Baker - who better fit the Defensive scheme, so maybe we get what we can, now. This is an example of the GM and Head Coach recognizing many months ago in free agency that a McMillan redundancy was likely. From all accounts, Raekwon is a super high character guy and extremely popular with his teammates. However, he's just not a good fit with Defensive system that arrived 2 years after he was drafted. BTW - Don't be surprised if he succeeds elsewhere. He's still a talented young (only 24 years old) middle linebacker.hmm, I am not sure i understand moving him