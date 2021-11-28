 Updates on PW, DVP and Fuller? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Updates on PW, DVP and Fuller?

I can't find too much. Can anyone update us on their availability for this week 12 game against Car?
 
Preston Williams is the only WR on the injury report, and he has been full practice. I just expect Fuller to never play another down for the Dolphins, and DVP may get in there, but it's anybody's guess if he'll make a full game.
 
All were expected to play however it’s being said as they were walking to their cars to go to the game, a semi strong gust of wind came and knocked into them. All are currently at the hospital with multiple broken bones and muscle strains. Current injury report puts them out for a few years.
 
