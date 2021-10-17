 Urban Meyer > Brian Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Urban Meyer > Brian Flores

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

That was literally the most rigged fake game I have ever watched and I am not exaggerating
 
D

Dthrill_08

I just said the same thing. He literally went for a quick pass and the win where as our coach wasted 2 TO challenges which one was a maybe but the gaskin incomplete was clear as day
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

That 4th down shotgun run was the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

They're both incredibly stupid. The only reason Miami was in the game (and in good position to win) at the end was that Meyer didn't kick a chip shot field goal while up by four points. The only reason the Jaguars got back in the game is that Brian Flores and his coaching staff are stupid and called a run on 4th and 1 when the Dolphins were getting stuffed behind the LoS on their rare rushing attempts during the game.

Also, Flores' UNBELIEVABLY stupid timeout management at the end of the game! Why call a timeout with 5 seconds left? It's 4th and long! They're not in field goal range! Call the timeout with 20 seconds left you ****ing idiot!
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

RMLogic said:
??? Urban Meyer has 3 National Championships and the BEST record in modern college football history.
WTF has Brian Flores ever won? Nothing.
Click to expand...
He has a few Super Bowl rings...

He's still a damn imbecile.
 
T

Time

Maybe Flo needs a lap dance that seems to be the key
 
