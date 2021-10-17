Urban Meyer > Brian Flores

They're both incredibly stupid. The only reason Miami was in the game (and in good position to win) at the end was that Meyer didn't kick a chip shot field goal while up by four points. The only reason the Jaguars got back in the game is that Brian Flores and his coaching staff are stupid and called a run on 4th and 1 when the Dolphins were getting stuffed behind the LoS on their rare rushing attempts during the game.



Also, Flores' UNBELIEVABLY stupid timeout management at the end of the game! Why call a timeout with 5 seconds left? It's 4th and long! They're not in field goal range! Call the timeout with 20 seconds left you ****ing idiot!