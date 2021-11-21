 Use of the Wildcat this year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Use of the Wildcat this year

We seem to use when in goal to go situations quite a bit this season. On our 3rd TD drive I felt it actually hindered us as we used gimmicky plays on 1st and 2nd down that didn’t work. Does anyone else feel we are trying to be too cute in these situations? Not to mention, we can’t seem to goal to go without Austin Jackson false starting (which happened again today on a WC play) - are we making it too hard on ourselves w this package?
 
royalshank said:
We seem to use when in goal to go situations quite a bit this season. On our 3rd TD drive I felt it actually hindered us as we used gimmicky plays on 1st and 2nd down that didn’t work. Does anyone else feel we are trying to be too cute in these situations? Not to mention, we can’t seem to goal to go without Austin Jackson false starting (which happened again today on a WC play) - are we making it too hard on ourselves w this package?
They can stick the wildcat in their ***!!!!
 
I'm happier seeing the wildcat than I am seeing Tua under center, and I think the wildcat use is dumb.

Tua needs to be in shotgun the vast majority of time in order for the offense to succeed.
 
Tua or Death said:
I think it’s more a reflection of an attempt to manufacture a running game. But I also hate it. Keep the ball in your QBs hands, especially in the RZ.
Good take. I don’t mind it here and there but inside the RZ or goal to go there seems to be more downside than upside with it.
 
Play calling inside the red zone has been absolutely abysmal this season. I get it that our o-line doesn't get much push but you saw last year with Gailey how a seasoned OC can manufacture points in the red zone.
 
Coaches overall have no idea WTF they're doing... I mean we're not building a rocket here... Its obvious... they're all over the ****ing place...
 
S

I don't get why so many teams waste time with this wildcat bullcrap. We did it with Gase in 2018 as well. If you aren't running it with the jet sweep option then it's just a telegraphed run play.
 
Fuck This Over It GIF by MOODMAN
 
