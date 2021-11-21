Use of the Wildcat this year

We seem to use when in goal to go situations quite a bit this season. On our 3rd TD drive I felt it actually hindered us as we used gimmicky plays on 1st and 2nd down that didn’t work. Does anyone else feel we are trying to be too cute in these situations? Not to mention, we can’t seem to goal to go without Austin Jackson false starting (which happened again today on a WC play) - are we making it too hard on ourselves w this package?