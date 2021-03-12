 Uwe von Schamann was hilariously bad in 1984 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Uwe von Schamann was hilariously bad in 1984

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,017
Reaction score
884
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
9-19? Maybe don't try clown shoes?

Watching 1984 Div Rnd Plyff. Uwe blows another one.
It's too 'on the nose' for a movie subplot.
Surprised we didnt have a WR Named 'ACL Johnson'. My bad, that was in the sequel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom