Vance Joseph - Few If Any's Priority

Vaark

Vaark

Apr 29, 2007
36,468
46,186
Stuck in Lodi again
Either as a fins fan, on this board and twitter and more importantly, obviously among the other teams which need a HC

Apparently the Fins are the only ones interested in him. So I am reasoning that perhaps he'd have been hired Monday since he helped end the Cardinals' playoff chances, if we were that hot to trot oln him.

Maybe more likely (or hopefully so) we have our eyes on McDaniel (and not the anonymous Rams RB coach) or for Harbaugh to make up his mind.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Sep 17, 2012
12,194
25,377
Joseph means round2 of tanking next season!

We didn't get it right the first time so try again!

:woot:
 
ONole1

ONole1

Jan 12, 2006
9,567
27,260
55
Orlando
Miami is also the only teams that have interviewed McDaniel and Thomas.

My feeling is Joseph is the fallback and the guy Grier would like. If Ross bought off he'd already be hired. I believe Ross would like a bigger fish.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

Mar 19, 2004
5,321
7,674
If he was #1 on our list he would have been hired by now...I believe they have already agreed with someone else.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Feb 26, 2004
12,174
17,759
New Jersey
Grier has to go. Its that simple. If its true, his choice for HC is Vance Joseph; Ross needs to seriously re-evaluate who he has running things.

What has Vance Joseph done or proven since leaving Miami, that makes Grier, think he's a viable HC candidate. There is something more to this. JMO.
 
