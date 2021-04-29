Vegas draft odds

I'm a gambler, usually a loser, but enjoy it. Vegas is pretty damn good at predicting things obviously. I am curious what the experts and hardcore college fans have to say about the lines. Anything odd stand out here and how that could impact our pick at 18 especially?
Falcons first player: TE -275 / QB +300
Panthers first player: OL -115 / QB +275
Broncos: OL +140 / LB +240 / QB +300
Lions: WR +150 / OL +275
Dolphins: WR -140 / TE +225 / OL +400
Giants: WR +150 / OL +300 / DL +350
Steelers: RB -150
I bet a few hundred and am curious if my thoughts match with others here. Not looking for gambling advice or anything, just think the odds are very interesting.
Just 24 hours left, I am burnt out on reading threads of who we all want. So damn excited for tomorrow night!
Falcons first player: TE -275 / QB +300
Panthers first player: OL -115 / QB +275
Broncos: OL +140 / LB +240 / QB +300
Lions: WR +150 / OL +275
Dolphins: WR -140 / TE +225 / OL +400
Giants: WR +150 / OL +300 / DL +350
Steelers: RB -150
I bet a few hundred and am curious if my thoughts match with others here. Not looking for gambling advice or anything, just think the odds are very interesting.
Just 24 hours left, I am burnt out on reading threads of who we all want. So damn excited for tomorrow night!