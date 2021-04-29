 Vegas draft odds | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vegas draft odds

K

kingmofo

I'm a gambler, usually a loser, but enjoy it. Vegas is pretty damn good at predicting things obviously. I am curious what the experts and hardcore college fans have to say about the lines. Anything odd stand out here and how that could impact our pick at 18 especially?

Falcons first player: TE -275 / QB +300
Panthers first player: OL -115 / QB +275
Broncos: OL +140 / LB +240 / QB +300
Lions: WR +150 / OL +275
Dolphins: WR -140 / TE +225 / OL +400
Giants: WR +150 / OL +300 / DL +350
Steelers: RB -150

I bet a few hundred and am curious if my thoughts match with others here. Not looking for gambling advice or anything, just think the odds are very interesting.

Just 24 hours left, I am burnt out on reading threads of who we all want. So damn excited for tomorrow night!
 
I am not a gambler except in the stock market but the only bet I would make is that the Jaguars are going to draft Lawrence. Otherwise I would be happy to bet your money on the remaining draft picks but not my money.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Wow. Id have thought WR would be +400 for the Phins.
Also, Falcons, Panthers, and Broncos all favored to take a QB?
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

LargoFin said:
Wow. Id have thought WR would be +400 for the Phins.
Also, Falcons, Panthers, and Broncos all favored to take a QB?
If the odds are (-) it means it's more likely to happen.
The sign in front of the number indicates whether placing a wager on that outcome will pay out more money then you have wagered or less money then you have wagered. If the odd is negative (-) it means that outcome is more likely to happen and placing a bet on that outcome would payout less than the amount you wagered, while a positive (+) odd shows that the outcome is less likely to happen and it would pay out more than the amount you wagered.
So that being said we favored at receiver, falcons at t.e., broncos and panthers ol.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Where are those lines from?
 
K

kingmofo

1972forever said:
I am not a gambler except in the stock market but the only bet I would make is that the Jaguars are going to draft Lawrence. Otherwise I would be happy to bet your money on the remaining draft picks but not my money.
Well I think Lawrence to Jaguars is -10000 so you bet $10k you'd get paid $10,100. Scary stuff.
 
K

kingmofo

NBP81 said:
Where are those lines from?
Betmgm, I am in Colorado so online betting is completely legal here. From the last year of betting every single game with 6 different sportsbooks, it seems their odds are usually pretty damn close.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

kingmofo said:
Well I think Lawrence to Jaguars is -10000 so you bet $10k you'd get paid $10,100. Scary stuff.
Been a while since I’ve bet, but I think at them odds you would only make one dollar for that bet.
 
