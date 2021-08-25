Vegas Odds For The Phins Out

Fin-Loco
Mar 12, 2003
12,589
31,812
Fin-Loco
Land of Loco!
Vegas has posted their statistical predictions on the Dolphins players!
Vegas has posted their statistical predictions on the season totals of the Miami Dolphins players for the 2021 Season!
For Tua, they have his touchdowns at over 24.5 and total passing yards at over 4,000.50, which is about the middle of the pack compared to other QBs. In addition, his interceptions are at under 10.5. This would be a solid season for Tua and brush off all the negative talk if he hits these numbers, much less surpasses them.