Vegas Odds For The Phins Out

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

www.phinsnews.com

Vegas has posted their statistical predictions on the Dolphins players!

Vegas has posted their statistical predictions on the season totals of the Miami Dolphins players for the 2021 Season!
www.phinsnews.com www.phinsnews.com

For Tua, they have his touchdowns at over 24.5 and total passing yards at over 4,000.50, which is about the middle of the pack compared to other QBs. In addition, his interceptions are at under 10.5. This would be a solid season for Tua and brush off all the negative talk if he hits these numbers, much less surpasses them.
 
P

phinfan40353

X's INTs may not reach 10 this year, but I think the team will still maintain it's 18 for the year.

I suspect teams will attempt to throw away from X more but with our DBs and LBs, several other guys will be feeding this year.

I don't think the turnover narrative loses any steam from last year. We have too much attacking and too much speed for the pressure to let up. I think it gets cranked up another notch and opportunities will be all over the field for TO's. We might see BJ's INTs finally tick up.

We have upgraded our talent and that Front 7 is starting to get better. The LBs will be much improved this year. And the entire Front 7 has gotten better.

We are championship caliber on D. And with a pass-happy league, the INTs will continue to fall in our laps.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Im no expert but if a book allows you to parley the O/U TDs and O/U INTs, which they might not because those are clearly correlated. Then try and find a setup were the odds work and either parley Over TDs and Over INTs or the other way around... Because I dont see a way Tua throws over 10 INTs and comes up short of 25.

Tua last year was 3.8 TD% to 1.7 INT%. This was with a group of players who were bottom of the league at YAC and were predomimantly looking for harder throws. Given the shakeup in the receiving room, even if Tua didnt progress one bit, those figures would at least remain the same or more likely get better.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Just went to look at what odds are available to me and Jaelan Phillips is 2nd to only Parsons for DROY... At +800. Nice! Not saying its a good bet, just that its nice to see.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

As I said, middle of the pack, rank 15, is good enough for second year. We will win many game with 15 overall offense and elite defense.

Wait...OP，did you factor in 17 games?
 
