Vegas over/under is 8.5

With winning 10 and than 9 games the last 2 years I am shocked this line is so low. But also happy. Time to hammer the over


Bills, Bucs on top as sportsbooks set '22 win odds

The Bills and Buccaneers -- both with 11.5 -- top the NFL season-win totals released Thursday at Caesars Sportsbook, and nine of the 14 teams with the highest opening win totals are in the AFC.
I am not a gambler at all but if I was, I agree the over looks enticing. Good luck to those gamblers on here who decide to bet the over.
 
I called it weeks ago lol. To that poster that was shocked at my prediction…wut?

It was just obvious.
 
I don't gamble but if I did, I'm taking the over. If we go under, the season will be an utter failure.
 
DarftKings has them at 9. A little bit tougher to call.
 
W

Barring significant injuries, I don't see how this team who basically lost nothing and improved at every single weak position(besides MLB) somehow wins less games this year than last.
 
When I see Vegas has us at 8.5 all I can think is that they think Tua sucks. This roster is at least a 10 to 11 win team on paper. Maybe they are unsure about McD, but it's another indictment on Tua.

I hope Tua comes out and dominates the league next year and makes 100% of the Tua bashing fools eat crow.
 
Seems fair. Bills and pats will be tough wins. Not a particularly easy schedule outside the division, first time HC, and a mediocre QB at the helm. I'd be delighted with 10 wins and a playoff appearance.
 
I'm not a betting man, but I gotta take the over for 8.5.

In a 17 game season that's a 500 record. We've been better than that for the last two years and we added two exceptional OL to the worst OL in football last year, our young QB is in his 3rd year, we added possibly the most explosive offensive weapon in the NFL in Hill, two top notch RB's ..... and it's all going to be organized by yet another coaching hot shot from the Shanahan tree. That can only mean significantly better running game to grind the clock for our defense and scoring significantly more points, and a significant improvement in our offensive points per drive.

On defense our young guns Phillips and Holland are no longer rookies, and the rest of our defense is ascending into their primes. We return everyone and keep almost all of the coaching staff in tact. Not really sure how anyone can project us to be worse than last year.

Fins Up!
 
