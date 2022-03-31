Vegas over/under is 8.5

I'm not a betting man, but I gotta take the over for 8.5.



In a 17 game season that's a 500 record. We've been better than that for the last two years and we added two exceptional OL to the worst OL in football last year, our young QB is in his 3rd year, we added possibly the most explosive offensive weapon in the NFL in Hill, two top notch RB's ..... and it's all going to be organized by yet another coaching hot shot from the Shanahan tree. That can only mean significantly better running game to grind the clock for our defense and scoring significantly more points, and a significant improvement in our offensive points per drive.



On defense our young guns Phillips and Holland are no longer rookies, and the rest of our defense is ascending into their primes. We return everyone and keep almost all of the coaching staff in tact. Not really sure how anyone can project us to be worse than last year.



Fins Up!