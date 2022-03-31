Vegas over/under is 8.5

wpgfishfan
With winning 10 and than 9 games the last 2 years I am shocked this line is so low. But also happy. Time to hammer the over
Bills, Bucs on top as sportsbooks set '22 win odds
The Bills and Buccaneers -- both with 11.5 -- top the NFL season-win totals released Thursday at Caesars Sportsbook, and nine of the 14 teams with the highest opening win totals are in the AFC.
