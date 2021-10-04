Very interested in what this week brings

As much as I think we’d all like to see a massive overhaul of the coaching staff (an unlikely prospect), I’d expect to see a few changes of some magnitude. Not concerned with players at this point. Least of our issues.



The issue is, simply put, the offense. Hell, you guys that were there know this better than I. But this speaks of larger issues.



Flo is like Gase. Gase was supposed to be some offensive genius, but he wasn’t. Bad enough the O (his supposed specialty) sucked, but he pretty much ignored the D. Let that guy with the epic beard run it, I’m busy hanging with Cutler.



Flo is the same, just on D. Now I will allow that I am not unhappy with our D. I really think these guys make plays. Yeah, they give up a few too. But overall I think they could be a strong D.



If they weren’t on the field for 3 ****ing quarters….



As Gase neglected the D, Flo neglects the O.



Flo would be stellar as a dedicated D coordinator. In fact, he was. NEs D was almighty good.



But I think he’s liking the HC title while actually being a DC.



He hired “guys” to do what he should be doing: watching the O (as well as the D). But these guys suck, as you all know.



Crucify me if you will, but I don’t think Grier has done as miserable a job as he is being discredited with. Certainly not great, but not awful. Here’s why:



It’s on the entire coaching staff to wring maximum performance out of these guys. They’re not doing it. At all. The line, Tua, stopping the run, etc…



We could have awesome guys. We’ve identified a few. Just a few. But how many so so guys got almighty good when they left?



Coaching.



If there are inconsequential (if any) changes to the coaching staff this week, that’ll tell you all you need to hear.



And that Tampa cannon’s gonna run outta ammo before the half next week….