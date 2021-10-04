 Very interested in what this week brings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Very interested in what this week brings

multistage

multistage

As much as I think we’d all like to see a massive overhaul of the coaching staff (an unlikely prospect), I’d expect to see a few changes of some magnitude. Not concerned with players at this point. Least of our issues.

The issue is, simply put, the offense. Hell, you guys that were there know this better than I. But this speaks of larger issues.

Flo is like Gase. Gase was supposed to be some offensive genius, but he wasn’t. Bad enough the O (his supposed specialty) sucked, but he pretty much ignored the D. Let that guy with the epic beard run it, I’m busy hanging with Cutler.

Flo is the same, just on D. Now I will allow that I am not unhappy with our D. I really think these guys make plays. Yeah, they give up a few too. But overall I think they could be a strong D.

If they weren’t on the field for 3 ****ing quarters….

As Gase neglected the D, Flo neglects the O.

Flo would be stellar as a dedicated D coordinator. In fact, he was. NEs D was almighty good.

But I think he’s liking the HC title while actually being a DC.

He hired “guys” to do what he should be doing: watching the O (as well as the D). But these guys suck, as you all know.

Crucify me if you will, but I don’t think Grier has done as miserable a job as he is being discredited with. Certainly not great, but not awful. Here’s why:

It’s on the entire coaching staff to wring maximum performance out of these guys. They’re not doing it. At all. The line, Tua, stopping the run, etc…

We could have awesome guys. We’ve identified a few. Just a few. But how many so so guys got almighty good when they left?

Coaching.

If there are inconsequential (if any) changes to the coaching staff this week, that’ll tell you all you need to hear.

And that Tampa cannon’s gonna run outta ammo before the half next week….
 
EasyRider said:
48-10 Bucs
Click to expand...
I see a college score And I don’t expect any changes because what exactly can they do. Promote from below the coordinators don’t think so get someone from the outside I don’t think so at this time of year. We’re ****ed and stuck with what we have unfortunately.
 
For years we've lamented how players leave Miami and have success elsewhere- well, maybe the answer as to why has been obvious all along.
 
I agree with you multistage.
Good coaches can take mediocre rosters and over achieve. They also work with the same assistants for years building a organization.
This team is not an organization, its a bunch of parts that do not work together. Not sure if it us ego, apathy, or lack of ability. It just isnt working.
 
What drives me the most crazy about this team is this:
Defence shuts the other team out and forces a 3 and out. Our offense, instead of feeding of the momentum continues on with a 1st down shotgun draw for a two yard gain. Sack for loss of 5 on second down and follows that up with a 7 yard pass play behind the sticks on 3/12.

It's beyond frustrating for us as fans and I'm sure the defence watching such an inept offense gets to them too.

We need to push the ball down field. It felt like we didn't even attempt a 20 yard pass till the 4th.

The defense has given us an opportunity to win every single except maybe the Buffalo one. Our offensive play calling and execution is beyond pathetic and something needs to change especially against the Bucs.

Didn't we start the game with a run out of the shotgun? What kind of first play is that??
 
