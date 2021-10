As long as he's making money, never.



Ross doesn't at all care about the city or the team. This was obvious when he wrote that petulant letter, bitching about not getting tax payer funding to revamp the stadium so he could get a Superbowl. I'm surprised he even survived that to be honest.



The guy is a piece of **** and the #1 reason this team is embarrassing to watch on Sundays. The decisions he makes are so bad that I can make a better argument for him being a plant ... bent on making the fins a running joke instead of him being a legitimate owner of an NFL team who wants to win.