Victory Friday - How Are You Spending It?

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.

I feel like we won the SB last night. Sure, it's one game and I still can't figure out just like Aikman couldn't;t how if Tua was ok enough to be backup and be one play away from coming in for the second consecutive game why he wasn't starting. BUT, our D played their brains out. Both young safeties are absolute studs and everyone on D came to play. If we can keep the defense we've had the last couple games this could be a very exciting and fun 2nd half to the season.Anyways, I'm wearing my Dolphins gear all day and it's going to take a serious effort to even minutely wipe the smile off my face. Get a little work done and go get some supplies for a weekend of hopefully watching AFCE teams get pummeled. Browns should curb stomp the Patsies and hopefully the Bills and Jets beat each other to a pulp.Surfing quite enjoyably through articles like this:How are YOU spending your victory Friday? Hoping we have 7 more in RS!