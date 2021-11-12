 Victory Friday - How Are You Spending It? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Victory Friday - How Are You Spending It?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I feel like we won the SB last night. Sure, it's one game and I still can't figure out just like Aikman couldn't;t how if Tua was ok enough to be backup and be one play away from coming in for the second consecutive game why he wasn't starting. BUT, our D played their brains out. Both young safeties are absolute studs and everyone on D came to play. If we can keep the defense we've had the last couple games this could be a very exciting and fun 2nd half to the season.

Anyways, I'm wearing my Dolphins gear all day and it's going to take a serious effort to even minutely wipe the smile off my face. Get a little work done and go get some supplies for a weekend of hopefully watching AFCE teams get pummeled. Browns should curb stomp the Patsies and hopefully the Bills and Jets beat each other to a pulp.

Surfing quite enjoyably through articles like this:

www.nfl.com

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night

Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

How are YOU spending your victory Friday? Hoping we have 7 more in RS!

2b220b8821bdf2653cfad74dd1adc39e--tgif-ootd.jpg
 
Demp444

Believe it or not I have a smile on my face and am wearing my Dolphins gear into the office today too. Unfortunately it seems like everyone is working from home so it’s basically just me here lol.
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

About to throw on my McDuffie jersey here in a few minutes and go volunteer at this blood drive which will probably last till the afternoon then tonight going to my nephew's 2nd round playoff football game. I think they can get it done even thought its away from home. Overall, should be a good day and nothing feels better than the day after a Dolphins win for sure.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

E30M3 said:
Lololol. This, I'm doing this. One work call them I am getting hammertown drunk and watching the game again just like last night.
Click to expand...
Same this afternoon. I think I'll double down and watch the Pats game first then this one. Beauty of Youtube TV is I record every NFL game locally televised for free and never have to worry about deleting to make room for others.
 
