Victory Monday

dolfan91

dolfan91

pee GIF
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I clicked on this thread thinking you actually had something to say. Ugh. I'm already on to the Ravens game
 
D

DebbieDowner

Has to be concern about the offense.

All the praise all off-season, then to score a measly 13 points.

Only had 1 more first down than the Patriots, who scored 7 points.

Tua did not look good (what else is new?)
 
tay0365

tay0365

DebbieDowner said:
Has to be concern about the offense.

All the praise all off-season, then to score a measly 13 points.

Only had 1 more first down than the Patriots, who scored 7 points.

Tua did not look good (what else is new?)
Well, we played against a coach whose team is always dangerous.

Our two star receivers lived up to the billing.

The O-Line did not look good, but still looked better then last year.

Our Defense bend quite a bit, but in actuality if not for a very one sided call on X, they should have had a shutout.

Our new HC proved the big stage is not too big for him.

Tua did not look good?
23/33 69.7% 270 yrds
1 TD/0 Int 104.4 rating

Tua did not look as good as he should have, but he looked good enough to win the opening season game.
 
