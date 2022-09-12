Victory Monday

DebbieDowner said: Has to be concern about the offense.



All the praise all off-season, then to score a measly 13 points.



Only had 1 more first down than the Patriots, who scored 7 points.



Tua did not look good (what else is new?) Click to expand...

Well, we played against a coach whose team is always dangerous.Our two star receivers lived up to the billing.The O-Line did not look good, but still looked better then last year.Our Defense bend quite a bit, but in actuality if not for a very one sided call on X, they should have had a shutout.Our new HC proved the big stage is not too big for him.Tua did not look good?23/33 69.7% 270 yrds1 TD/0 Int 104.4 ratingTua did not look as good as he should have, but he looked good enough to win the opening season game.