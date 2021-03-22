Video of Dolphin Fan Cave (not mine) posted on Facebook

RedFive
Ad Astra Per Aspera
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2020
- Messages
- 874
- Reaction score
- 3,231
- Location
- A galaxy far, far away...
Sharing this video from Facebook's "I am a Miami Dolphins fan" page.
Looks like a really nice collection and they state there is even more that is not shown in this video.
Looks like a really nice collection and they state there is even more that is not shown in this video.
I am a Miami Dolphins fan
I am a Miami Dolphins fan, Miami, Florida. 67,415 likes · 16,636 talking about this. Follow us on Twitter @imaFinsFan
www.facebook.com