Vince Biegel signs RFA tender with Dolphins

The Dolphins announced on Monday that Biegel has signed the tender they gave him earlier this year. It’s an original-round tender, which means Biegel will make $2.132 million during the 2020 season.

Biegel was a Packers fourth-round pick in 2017 and played nine games for them as a rookie. He didn’t make the team in 2018 and wound up with the Saints, who used him in 14 games before trading him to Miami for linebacker Kiko Alonso last year.
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Vince Biegel signs RFA tender with Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

Linebacker Vince Biegel won’t be leaving the Dolphins as a restricted free agent. The Dolphins announced on Monday that Biegel has signed the tender they gave him earlier this year. It’s an original-round tender, which means Biegel will make $2.132 million during the 2020 season. Biegel was a...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Good news. I actually feel comfortable if he has to come in as a starter. Good depth
 
I was reading in a different article, that he was trying to swing a multiyear deal, but the Phins were not amiable to that.

It also pointed out with our FA signings, he will likely see considerably less snaps.

I like the kid, and love the effort, but he doesn't have the tools to be dominant setting the edge, as he was asked to do a lot last year, or cover backs.

Good depth and ST player, though.
 
It's good to have good depth. Biegel exceeded expectations last season and can still improve with some better players around him and you never know when someone will get injured.
 
