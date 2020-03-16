virus and free agency/draft question ????

gregorygrant83

Mar 23, 2009
6,985
2,817
Curious of some others opinion. If a player available for free agency or a highly rate draft prospect were to be diagnosed with the corona visus would you keep them on your board or how much would that impact their value? A vast majority of cases will have run their course and prove to be no issue going forward by the time training camp starts, but for example would you bump Tua down on your board if he did test positive? Or is it a case of just moving for business as usual and you don't really consider it?
 
TrojanFin

TrojanFin

Mar 13, 2006
197
14
Los Angeles
I'm assuming any player we would be interested in drafting is in peak health (and would recover) and shouldn't affect a player's stock in the draft.
 
