Wacky idea - Ndamukong Suh

spiketex

spiketex

Just had a wacky idea that I float for consideration. The relative modest amount that Gerald McCoy signed up for to join the Cowboys for $18.3M for 3 seasons (only $7M guaranteed) suggests that the market for veteran DTs isn't what it was. The big fella, Ndamukong Suh ( a healthy 33 years young) remains a free agent. Yes, at Tampa Bay he has the opportunity to play with Tom Brady, but you can safely bet that he won't give them a discount - Ndamukong doesn't work at Target - he doesn't do discount and has always been about his guaranteed money. While he's getting older, I think he still played at a pretty high level. How would you feel about him returning to Miami? Frankly, I think he would further bolster our much upgraded Defense.
 
Fin D

Fin D

No he freelances too much.

I think Grier would rather have a player of less ability but will do specifically what he's told.
 
royalshank

royalshank

My issue w him now is that he takes too many plays off. The year the Rams made their run he was invisible most of the regular season, then a monster in the playoffs. Fine if we were a shoe in to be the no 1 seed but we’re not. At his age he has to pace himself / we need guys that are going to go out on every down. I don’t see him ever being able to do that again.
 
