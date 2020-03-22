Wacky idea - Ndamukong Suh

Just had a wacky idea that I float for consideration. The relative modest amount that Gerald McCoy signed up for to join the Cowboys for $18.3M for 3 seasons (only $7M guaranteed) suggests that the market for veteran DTs isn't what it was. The big fella, Ndamukong Suh ( a healthy 33 years young) remains a free agent. Yes, at Tampa Bay he has the opportunity to play with Tom Brady, but you can safely bet that he won't give them a discount - Ndamukong doesn't work at Target - he doesn't do discount and has always been about his guaranteed money. While he's getting older, I think he still played at a pretty high level. How would you feel about him returning to Miami? Frankly, I think he would further bolster our much upgraded Defense.