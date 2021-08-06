Waddle might not be 100% yet... and that's not a bad thing

Last year we drafted Tua after a devastating injury. I was surprised he played last season. It's only training camp, but it sounds like his progression is going just as I expected when we drafted him. But this isn't about him. More about having some patience with recovery.



Too many people expect guys to make superhuman Adrian Peterson-like recoveries, and that's usually not how it goes.



This year we drafted another player coming off a serious injury. Not remotely as serious as Tua, but still. I know the typical recovery time is 6 months for his injury. But let's not make the same mistake and think that just bc he hit that mark months ago and is cleared to play that we are actually even seeing him at his absolute best.



We've all read about him sometimes showing a limp. Some have tried to say that's just the a "swag walk" or some s***. I'm not buying that one. I think he's still working out the kinks and dealing with having to tear thru the scar tissue that comes with the procedure he had.





This is not a concern thread. This is an optimism thread. Because Waddle is already looking good in camp but I think the best is yet to come.



I don't think this is a situation where we have any reason to believe he can't reach 100% before the season (like Tua). But I wouldn't freak out if he slightly underwhelms a bit (as a #6 pick) to start the year, bc I think he'll make the doubters eat their words as the season goes on if that happens.



I'm obviously hoping this isn't the case. But I'll also think it's funny if Tua starts the season balling out, yet people don't learn their lesson and Waddle gets the Tua style media freak out early on... only to blow up during the year.



I think we have two young special talents on offense, and I'm excited to see them overcome what they've been through together.