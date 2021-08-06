 Waddle might not be 100% yet... and that's not a bad thing | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle might not be 100% yet... and that's not a bad thing

Last year we drafted Tua after a devastating injury. I was surprised he played last season. It's only training camp, but it sounds like his progression is going just as I expected when we drafted him. But this isn't about him. More about having some patience with recovery.

Too many people expect guys to make superhuman Adrian Peterson-like recoveries, and that's usually not how it goes.

This year we drafted another player coming off a serious injury. Not remotely as serious as Tua, but still. I know the typical recovery time is 6 months for his injury. But let's not make the same mistake and think that just bc he hit that mark months ago and is cleared to play that we are actually even seeing him at his absolute best.

We've all read about him sometimes showing a limp. Some have tried to say that's just the a "swag walk" or some s***. I'm not buying that one. I think he's still working out the kinks and dealing with having to tear thru the scar tissue that comes with the procedure he had.


This is not a concern thread. This is an optimism thread. Because Waddle is already looking good in camp but I think the best is yet to come.

I don't think this is a situation where we have any reason to believe he can't reach 100% before the season (like Tua). But I wouldn't freak out if he slightly underwhelms a bit (as a #6 pick) to start the year, bc I think he'll make the doubters eat their words as the season goes on if that happens.

I'm obviously hoping this isn't the case. But I'll also think it's funny if Tua starts the season balling out, yet people don't learn their lesson and Waddle gets the Tua style media freak out early on... only to blow up during the year.

I think we have two young special talents on offense, and I'm excited to see them overcome what they've been through together.
 
From what I've seen on camp film, he looks pretty healthy to me. Secondly, if he was not healed I don't think Flo would be letting him out there to run full speed and reinjure himself. Dude is as quick as any player I have ever seen.
 
You dont have to bring your tua hate to every thread
I hate him so badly that I just said hopefully he has a great season?

There is a difference between hate and having a low evaluation and middling expectations for a player.

Its in our best interest that he lights it up. That doesn't mean its my expectation.
 
I heard he Waddles around everywhere from the incredible ankle pain. The QB sprained his Tua ankles but I am more worried that he might become a hispter.
 
Just to be clear, I'm basically just saying that we MIGHT only be seeing Waddle at 80-90% (or whatever number u care to put on it).

I should have used the word might instead of think bc I haven't seen him play and don't know the progress of the health of his ankle.

Really just trying to bring up the idea that whatever we're seeing now could get even better pretty soon.

*Edited the title to more closely reflect what I meant to express
 
I heard he Waddles around everywhere from the incredible ankle pain. The QB sprained his Tua ankles but I am more worried that he might become a hispter.
I wouldn't wish that on anyone.... Its a fate worse than a fate worse than death
 
