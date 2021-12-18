Waddle or Holland

I normally wouldn’t bother making a thread like this. Waddle is obviously out. But if you had to choose which one played, witch player would you pick? I’m curious because both players are so impactful to the team. I would say Waddle because Tua needs to get the ball out quickly and Waddle has been his main target by far. But at the same time I think Holland is the most Versatile player on the defense and would be greatly missed if he was out. I thought both of them might be out couple hours ago!!