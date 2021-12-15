 Waddle & Phillips Combined | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle & Phillips Combined

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
16,104
Reaction score
6,493
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
tay0365 said:
Even Holland is having unrookie safety like Numbers with 2 sacks, 2 Ints, 9 defections, close to 50 tackles, and a Fumble recovery.

We had a darn good top heavy past draft.
Click to expand...
Now, it's a little skewed by having 3 picks in roughly the first 40, while most teams only get one, but you come out with three really good players in a draft then that's usually a good draft.

But you do have to judge Grier by his ability to put together a good team since he willfully stripped the team down to such spare parts to acquire the picks needed to make good picks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom