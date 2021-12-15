Waddle & Phillips Combined

Fin-Loco
Even Holland is having unrookie safety like Numbers with 2 sacks, 2 Ints, 9 defections, close to 50 tackles, and a Fumble recovery.
We had a darn good top heavy past draft.