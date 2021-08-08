 Waddle starting Day One | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle starting Day One

I am sure you all read the tweets from TC since day one. Can't remember Waddle had any off day. Everyday he was popping. I am the kind that don't care about the size of contract or seniority, i want to play the players who perform.

How can you leave Waddle off the field? He should start game one, play one, as part of the base set, whether as boundary or slot. And i don't care if it means to demote Parker or Fuller. And especially Fuller, I hate the idea of just hanging the starting spot to him.
 
Coach Flores just said "**** that."

Just kidding but he doesn't like to start rookies. It will be very telling of his confidence in the kid if he does. I am betting Waddle does not start right away and will be trickled in sporadically.
 
Just because a WR is on the field for the first play of the game does NOT mean that he won't play more downs than the 'starter'. Look at Smythe's snap count vs. Gesicki's snap count for proof of this.

That said, I think Waddle's snap count will be really high if he remains healthy, but I won't be surprised if Wilson is listed as the opening day starter over Waddle.
 
