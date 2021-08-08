Waddle starting Day One

I am sure you all read the tweets from TC since day one. Can't remember Waddle had any off day. Everyday he was popping. I am the kind that don't care about the size of contract or seniority, i want to play the players who perform.



How can you leave Waddle off the field? He should start game one, play one, as part of the base set, whether as boundary or slot. And i don't care if it means to demote Parker or Fuller. And especially Fuller, I hate the idea of just hanging the starting spot to him.