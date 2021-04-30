Waddle, the best in WR class 2021, for the Dolphins.

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
You can argue who is the best in WR class 2021. Whether is Chase, Smith or Waddle.
IMHO, Waddle is the best in the class, in terms of best fit for the Dolphins.
Chase is similar to Parker. In highlights, most of his highlight reel catches are contested 50/50 catches. And we already have it in Parker.
Smith is smooth operator, and has decent speed. But then Waddle has better speed and can scare the opposing secondary in slot position.
One most important aspect of Waddle’s game, is his versatility. People often talked about his blazing speed and how he can take the top off. They failed to mentioned how danger he can be in simple 5 – 10 yards drag route. A simple quick catch in front of the LB can turn into a big chunk play. Everytime he make a simple short catch in the open is a potential TD. No one in Dolphins starting WR has similar skill set. He can be a security blanket for Tua with quick pass and check down when pocket collapse. And Waddle can turn those short passes into first down or even more. I don’t think Chase and Smith can do that. And you also put him in different formations like jet sweep. So yes, Waddle is the best in WR class, for the dolphins.
And Grier and Flo knew exactly what they are doing.
