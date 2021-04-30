Waddle, the best in WR class 2021, for the Dolphins.

I have mentioned in other threads that adding Waddle and Fuller is going to completely change how defenses will have to game plan against the Dolphins offense.



They will no longer be able to play their safeties close to the line of scrimmage to help stop the Dolphins running game because if they leave the deep areas of the defense unprotected as they were able to do when the Dolphins really had no WR’s that could threaten defenses down the field, Waddle and Fuller will just run right by them.



With Parker and Williams as the outside WR positions and no real threat in the slot last year. Defenses could basically cover the short to mid range areas in the defense and even if the Dolphins completed the pass, defenses seemed to have little trouble preventing the Dolphin WR’s from gaining yards after the catch.



With Parker and Fuller on the outside and Waddle in the slot or coming out if the backfield and Gesicki at TE. The running game should also benefit because the defenses will now have to cover the entire field instead of just the short and intermediate areas in the defense.



Even if Waddle has games where he doesn’t catch many passes, his speed and his ability to score from anywhere on the field will offer the Dolphins offense a player they haven’t had In many years. The defense is going to have to be wary of Waddle every time he steps on the field. The addition of Fuller

in free agency only creates more of a problem for opposing defenses because of his size and speed.



Teams won’t be able to double Parker or Gesicki as they did in the past ,while leaving Waddle and Fuller with single coverage. Also while I would be hesitant to use Waddle as their primary kick returner because of how Important he will be to the offense. The fact is he has the speed and ability to be the best kick returner in the league if the Dolphins need to use him in that position from time to time.



I believe Waddle was the best WR in the draft for the Dolphins because of what he adds to the offense and how he will be able to help open up the entire offense because of his speed and ability to score from long range.