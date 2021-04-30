 Waddle, the best in WR class 2021, for the Dolphins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle, the best in WR class 2021, for the Dolphins.

You can argue who is the best in WR class 2021. Whether is Chase, Smith or Waddle.

IMHO, Waddle is the best in the class, in terms of best fit for the Dolphins.

Chase is similar to Parker. In highlights, most of his highlight reel catches are contested 50/50 catches. And we already have it in Parker.

Smith is smooth operator, and has decent speed. But then Waddle has better speed and can scare the opposing secondary in slot position.



One most important aspect of Waddle’s game, is his versatility. People often talked about his blazing speed and how he can take the top off. They failed to mentioned how danger he can be in simple 5 – 10 yards drag route. A simple quick catch in front of the LB can turn into a big chunk play. Everytime he make a simple short catch in the open is a potential TD. No one in Dolphins starting WR has similar skill set. He can be a security blanket for Tua with quick pass and check down when pocket collapse. And Waddle can turn those short passes into first down or even more. I don’t think Chase and Smith can do that. And you also put him in different formations like jet sweep. So yes, Waddle is the best in WR class, for the dolphins.

And Grier and Flo knew exactly what they are doing.
 
EasyRider said:
Don’t know why some are bashing this pick. I see route running and speed. What is not to like. And I’ve already seen him put it into 5th gear in just a half of stride and catch the ball. Bye Grant
I like to keep Grant as kick and punt returner.
Hope Flo knows better not to put our high rounders on special team.
 
Last edited:
Would love to see Waddle with 80+ touches this year, that includes returning some punts. I know there's a slight risk of injury, but let the kid do what he does well this year. I'm throwing him the ball all over the field and using him on returns, jet sweeps and bubble screens. I don't worry about the injuries, players get injured in all aspects of the game.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Would love to see Waddle with 80+ touches this year, that includes returning some punts. I know there's a slight risk of injury, but let the kid do what he does well this year. I'm throwing him the ball all over the field and using him on returns, jet sweeps and bubble screens.
Not going to lie. Putting him on special teams scares the hell out of me. Can't help but think about P.Williams rookie year and how he ended the season on a fluke injury on special teams.
 
Well, we got him and I'm glad we do. I've been banging the table for a top dynamic playmaking WR's for years now and at last we got one so I'm very happy.
 
ANUFan said:
Not going to lie. Putting him on special teams scares the hell out of me. Can't help but think about P.Williams rookie year and how he ended the season on a fluke injury on special teams.
Sure Williams go injured returning a punt... the next year he got injured celebrating a td. I wouldn't want him to stop scoring tds in an attempt to avoid being injured.

I say that in slight jest. I'm just saying injuries happen, let the kid make his impact doing everything he does well. Maybe down the line you can hand the return duties to someone else.
 
I have mentioned in other threads that adding Waddle and Fuller is going to completely change how defenses will have to game plan against the Dolphins offense.

They will no longer be able to play their safeties close to the line of scrimmage to help stop the Dolphins running game because if they leave the deep areas of the defense unprotected as they were able to do when the Dolphins really had no WR’s that could threaten defenses down the field, Waddle and Fuller will just run right by them.

With Parker and Williams as the outside WR positions and no real threat in the slot last year. Defenses could basically cover the short to mid range areas in the defense and even if the Dolphins completed the pass, defenses seemed to have little trouble preventing the Dolphin WR’s from gaining yards after the catch.

With Parker and Fuller on the outside and Waddle in the slot or coming out if the backfield and Gesicki at TE. The running game should also benefit because the defenses will now have to cover the entire field instead of just the short and intermediate areas in the defense.

Even if Waddle has games where he doesn’t catch many passes, his speed and his ability to score from anywhere on the field will offer the Dolphins offense a player they haven’t had In many years. The defense is going to have to be wary of Waddle every time he steps on the field. The addition of Fuller
in free agency only creates more of a problem for opposing defenses because of his size and speed.

Teams won’t be able to double Parker or Gesicki as they did in the past ,while leaving Waddle and Fuller with single coverage. Also while I would be hesitant to use Waddle as their primary kick returner because of how Important he will be to the offense. The fact is he has the speed and ability to be the best kick returner in the league if the Dolphins need to use him in that position from time to time.

I believe Waddle was the best WR in the draft for the Dolphins because of what he adds to the offense and how he will be able to help open up the entire offense because of his speed and ability to score from long range.
 
Dan13Forever said:
I like to keep Grant as kick and punt returner.
Hope Flo knows better not to put our high rounder on special team.
Wrong. We can’t tie up a roster spot on a scrub who can just return kicks. It’s a waste. And even then he worries me trying to come down with those kicks. Kick Grant to the curb. He’s no longer needed.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Would love to see Waddle with 80+ touches this year, that includes returning some punts. I know there's a slight risk of injury, but let the kid do what he does well this year. I'm throwing him the ball all over the field and using him on returns, jet sweeps and bubble screens. I don't worry about the injuries, players get injured in all aspects of the game.
I agree and I'm not concerned with an ankle injury that has healed. It's football, everyone gets hurt. Parker and Fuller stretching the field on opposite sides of the field and Waddle coming across the middle against a linebacker. I can't wait. This pick give the offense alot of options.
 
Can we fast-forward to September? This draft has already increased the level of excitement for this team. Can’t wait to add two/three more difference-makers tonight.
 
