Waddle the Dolphins Best RB, the Defense, and the Rebuild

THIS IS WHAT WE DRAFTED WADDLE FOR at #6?

Right now the Miami D is 8th WORST in the NFL in yards allowed/game, and 10th WORST in the NFL in points allowed per game. This is not good, and only Championship level if we had the Kansas City offense on the other side of the ball.

Net net a defense that is in the bottom third of the NFL statistically, and a scoring offense that is 3rd WORST in the NFL!!! Basically the Dolphins suck. We are so bad, we are only favored by a point at home against the 0-3 Colts. That means Vegas thinks an 0-3 team is better than the Dolphins on a neutral field.



After this giant rebuild, we may have just gotten worse, and best case are stuck right back in the middle of mediocrity, and still have no QB.



FIRE EVERYONE!!!!

Myles Gaskin 13 carries 65 yards 5.0 avg,To effectively be another running back and go sideways and backwards?Meanwhile Jamarr Chase is catching TDs, two more yesterday.We had Will Fuller and Waddle playing, the new “weapons,” and the offense looked about as bad as it ever has. I always thought the “weapons” thing was simplistic and misguided. The notion that the “weapons” would somehow just turn Tua into a good QB. Absurd. The franchise QB is the one that is meant to make everyone around them better, not the other way around. Especially when the weapons in place were already sufficient, which they were.We drafted a weapon at #6 after a dumb trade up, spent the most FA$ on a weapon,Good article below from Omar Kelly. Something is just broken about this offense. It will not be good this year. It is already easy to tell it is irreparable. This offense, with the addition of the “weapons,” has massively regressed from CHAN GAILEY of all people. That is how bad it is. I know what Jacoby Brissett is. He is not good, but he is serviceable and a lot better than he looked yesterday. This offense has caused him to regress. I have a few hypothesis:-OL is so bad there is no chance (and the OL coach is clueless as well)-For an RPO offense to work, you actually need the threat of a running game which we don’t have-The scheme was dumbed down for Tua who has issues processing a more complex offense, and the scheme is now so simple and bad, it is easy to defend-The OCs are so bad, in addition to the bad scheme, the play calling and game planning is also terrible-Both QBs are so mediocre to bad they don’t help the equationSide point. The notion is out there that the offense has been terrible, but the defense has been really good and even championship level. I disagree with that, strongly. Football is a complimentary game. Yes the offense has made things harder for the defense. The defense has been opportunistic, but far from good. The defense is also not getting off the field and generating 3 and outs and controlling the and dominating the games. Yes the defense had the pick six yesterday and gave the team a chance.But look at the box score from yesterday. Raiders 28 first downs, 497 yards, 140 rushing yards with backup RBs, 39 minutes time of possession, and allowed the Raiders to score on their last 3 possessions. Defense was steamrolled by Buffalo. And defense did not control the game against the Patriots who had a rookie QB starting his first game! The fumbles were great, but Miami D was far from dominant versus a rookie. Heck you don’t even need the stats, rely on your eyeballs.This is disappointing too. After all the draft capital and rebuilding, a defensive minded coach, and this is all we have to show on the defensive side of the ball. OUR FRONT SEVEN STINKS. Bad against the run, and cannot generate pressure in the pass rush without blitzing. Then the secondary gets exposed. We have one great player, and then a few decent guys, who are asked to do way too much.